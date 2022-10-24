Wellington breast cancer survivor hopes to raise awareness after cancer journey during lockdown

Tawa College deputy principal Jules Nicholas is a breast cancer survivor and hopes sharing her story will encourage others to support the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 28 and 29.

Jules Nicholas went into surgery for breast cancer on the day the country went into the first nationwide Covid lockdown.

A routine mammogram picked up the aggressive HER2 positive breast cancer and within days of her diagnosis she was in surgery on March 25, 2020.

“It was quite a quick turnaround really,” the deputy principal of Tawa College said. “You go back to it and think, ‘was that real?’”

Unable to bring any friends or family with her to appointments or treatments, Nicholas said the support from Breast Cancer Foundation NZ nurses gave her strength to get through the process. It was why she wanted to raise awareness ahead of the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on October 28 and 29.

Breast cancer was the leading cause of death for women under 65 in Aotearoa and every year around 360 women were diagnosed in the greater Wellington region, a Breast Cancer Foundation NZ spokesperson said.

During breast cancer awareness month in October, about 10,000 volunteers took to the streets to raise funds for the foundation’s work in research, education, advocacy and patient support.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, said it was one of the biggest fundraisers for the organisation and not being able to do it last year due to Covid-19 took a “huge toll” on the charity.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland couple Sam McLean and Chris Christensen both survived breast cancer, but had quite different experiences.

Nicholas said she felt lucky to have had an early diagnosis and treatment, particularly when there was a feeling of uncertainty with Covid-19 spreading in the community.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ nurses would regularly speak to her on the phone about what treatment or appointments were coming up, what to expect and the kind of care that was available.

One of the nurses who supported Nicholas at the time, Judith Beattie, said one of the biggest challenges of breast cancer was patients getting their head around their diagnosis.

Patients often had a high need for psychological support and help to navigate the system, she said.

Irene Lee/Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Breast Cancer Foundation NZ nurse Judith Beattie helped support Wellington resident and breast cancer survivor Jules Nicholas during her treatment over lockdown in March and April 2020.

“If someone needs to just talk through decision-making and how they’re feeling emotionally, we have the time to do that.”

For Nicholas, one of the hardest parts of her cancer journey was dealing with lymphedema which caused swelling in her arm. It was commonly caused by lymph node removal or damage due to cancer treatment.

Therapy for lymphedema was one of the support services funded by the foundation as well as counselling and physiotherapy post-surgery.

“Every day, I know I’ve made a difference to someone through being there to listen or give advice, so it’s incredibly rewarding,” Beattie said.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff Jules Nicholas, 53, says she feels lucky to have had an early diagnosis and treatment, particularly when there was a feeling of uncertainty with Covid-19 spreading in the community.

She said the charity was reliant on people to reach out to them and apply for services directly because they weren’t notified of diagnosis automatically.

Nicholas saw her cancer as an unexpected “blip” in her life, but it changed her outlook. Despite working throughout her treatment, she said: “I’m not quite the workaholic that I was”.

“I do take more time for me, more time for me to do things that I want to do.”

She urged others to get regular checks. “Don’t skip it because if I hadn’t had mine, the likelihood is ... I wouldn’t be here today.”