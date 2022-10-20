From monks to bunks: distinctive 114-year-old monastery could be turned into a hotel

After 113, the peach-coloured church perched on a hill in Mt Victoria has closed due to earthquake concerns (Video first published in 2021)

A Wellington developer is looking to buy St Gerard's church and monastery, which sits high above Oriental Bay and is one of Wellington’s most distinctive buildings, to turn into a hotel.

Richard Burrell has confirmed that he has the landmark buildings under contract pending due diligence into what is needed to strengthen them against earthquakes.

The sale price is understood to be about $5 million. The buildings have a Wellington City Council rateable value of $16.9 million of which $16.4m is in the value of the 2433m² of prime land it sits on.

Burrell said he planned to strengthen the building and refit it as a hotel. He was already talking to a “hotel operation” about buying it once completed.

He could not confirm the sale price, but said about “$20m of steel and concrete” was needed on the buildings.

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Nicola Young, whose father donated a baptismal font to the church in the 1960s, was “thrilled” to hear the building may get a second life.

“It’s probably Wellington’s most distinctive building. As soon as you see it you know it is Wellington,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff St Gerard's monastery sits high above Oriental Bay in Wellington.

Fellow ward councillor Iona Pannett, whose heritage protection stance has seen her at odds with her former Green Party colleagues, applauded the news.

The buildings are Heritage NZ category one heritage listed and are also protected under the Wellington City Council’s heritage list, which gives them stronger protection as any changes require resource consent – which may involve public notification, public submissions and a hearing.

The buildings are owned by the International Catholic Programme of Evangelisation (ICPE), which in 2011 tried to raise $11m to strengthen them but announced their closure in April after raising just $42,000 by July 2020. The final mass was held there in May last year. It is understood the strengthening price has since increased.

It came after the buildings were rated at 25% of the New Zealand building standard. Anything below 34% is considered earthquake-prone.

The church and monastery were sold to the ICPE in 1988 by the Redemptorists, a religious congregation of the Catholic Church, following rising rates costs and declining priest numbers.

It's understood that if the group sells the building before 2033, it will need to give half of the proceeds back to the Rome-based congregation. ICPE was approached for comment.

“St Gerard’s is our most imposing landscape building,” said Felicity Wong from Historic Places Wellington.

“It looks down on our small lives reminding ... civilised human endeavours to care for each other. For some years it has needed a contemporary purpose to secure its future.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Developer Richard Burrell confirmed he was looking at buying St Gerard’s monastery and church.

“Richard Burrell has a track record of restoring heritage buildings.”

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga central area manager Kerryn Pollock said the Crown entity would support the use of the buildings as a hotel or apartments and could lend advice.

“The complex is a Wellington landmark truly deserving of the label ‘iconic’ and we would love to see retained,” Pollock said.

Developer Maurice Clark in 2021 confirmed he was considering taking on the building and converting it into a public facility, such as a university building. On Wednesday he said he had stepped away from the project.