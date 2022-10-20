Dan the mystery man returns stolen Cook Strait ferry lifebuoy after 20 years

A lifebuoy taken from the Cook Strait Arahura ferry that’s no longer in service has been returned after 20 years.

It's a high seas whodunnit, an Agatha Christie-esque mystery.

The clues are vague: There is a man named Dan with neat handwriting and access to model car packaging, there is a conscience cleared after 20 years, and for two decades an orange lifebuoy was denied its sense of purpose.

Just this week a mystery package arrived at Wellington’s Interislander terminal.

Wrapped inside the repurposed box was a lifebuoy – slightly worse for wear – belonging to Interislander’s Arahura Cook Strait ferry that made trips between the capital and Picton.

It came with a note: “Hello, this is something I have wanted to do for sometime – return this life ring to it’s [sic] rightful owner.

Supplied Clue number one: A lifebuoy in model car packaging and a note from ‘Dan’.

“Took possession of this life ring on a ferry crossing in early 2000s and I’m sorry. Please restore this to the owner on my behalf.”

Given the number of Cook Strait crossings the Arahura made – 52,000 between 1983 and 2015 – it is unlikely the exact trip in the early 2000s when the buoy was taken would be identified.

KEVIN STENT/stuff.co.nz Interislander's Arahura ship sails for the last time after nearly 32 years in action.

But there is another clue: the note was signed “Dan”. Dan did supply a surname, but Interislander redacted that.

Were they, like good detectives, not showing all their hand? It seems not.

Interislander terminals manager Liam Fay said he harboured no hard feelings to Dan and was “stoked” to have it returned.

Interislander’s Rafael Ortiz Olmos confirmed the buoy would not be returned to active service but may be put on display.

The Arahura was out of service from July 2015.