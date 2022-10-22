New ticketing system will move Wellington's public transport 'into 21st century'

The new national ticketing system will roll out to Wellington in 2026. (File photo)

Sometime in 2026 the Snapper card will tag off Wellington’s public transport for the last time, as it is replaced by a new system that works everywhere in the country.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood has announced plans to implement a long-awaited national ticketing solution, to allow people to use one card to pay for public transport no matter where they are.

“The payment system will be convenient, easy to use, and offer a consistent customer experience,” he said. This would encourage public transport as “the preferred travel choice for more people, more often”.

Metlink and Wellington’s local politicians welcomed the news, saying it would make trips more convenient.

READ MORE:

* Snapper card being rolled out to full Wellington rail network from November

* Wellington to trial free public transport on weekends

* Wellington finally gets Snapper on trains - but only on one line



STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood announces major changes to the way people pay for public transport.

People could “pay using what’s already in their pocket, rather than having to buy a transit card specific to that region or fumble for cash”, Wood said. Users would be able to choose to pay with credit cards, cellphones or a single pre-loaded transit card.

The solution is being funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to the tune of $1.3 billion over the life of its contract with American travel services firm Cubic, Wood’s office confirmed. Cubic had “proven experience of delivering this solution”, Wood said.

Daran Ponter from Greater Wellington, the council responsible for Wellington’s public transport provider Metlink, said he was “relieved” to reach this point. The solution would “bring Wellington transport into the 21st century”.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Daran Ponter is “relieved” the national ticketing system is finally moving forward. (File photo)

The roll-out will start with Christchurch in 2024, and Metlink expects it to be up and running in Wellington by 2026.

City leaders believed the solution would help residents. “The sooner this can be implemented, the better,” said Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry.

“It’s common sense and will make it easier for people to use public transport no matter where they are in New Zealand.”

Anita Baker, mayor of Porirua, said she “absolutely” supported the move and believed it would help residents with more convenient commutes to the city. “I think it’s awesome.”

But the bus driver shortage and subsidised fares should be priorities as well, she cautioned, especially in Porirua where many residents caught both the bus and train to get to work in Wellington – a costly journey. “Lower fares are hugely important. It’s about the only way to make people use public transport.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Porirua mayor Anita Baker thought the move was “awesome” but subsidised fares would be helpful too.

Metlink’s general manager Samantha Gain said the announcement was an important milestone.

“This is great news for our passengers who tell us that they want more and easier ways to pay across all modes of public transport, whether that be train, bus or ferry.” Metlink would work with Waka Kotahi to adapt the system to the needs of Wellingtonians.

The new technology is “account-based”, meaning it can bill directly to a bank account or credit card, instead of the current “store value” system which requires regular top-ups of a pre-paid card. Pre-paid cards would also be available under the new system if people chose to use them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff By 2026 Wellington commuters will be tagging on and off with a new system. (File photo)

In the years before the new system begins, Metlink is going ahead with Snapper cards on trains, which were trialled on the Johnsonville line and will be rolling out to the full rail network next month.

The work on that new system was not wasted, because the trains needed to move away from the “Victorian system” of a clipping tickets, said Greater Wellington councillor Thomas Nash.

The move to bring Snapper onto trains would help the region prepare for the national system, he said. “It helps us learn all the things about electronic ticketing on rail we should have been learning for years.”

The new account-based payment system is similar to ones used in London, Sydney and Chicago. The New Zealand system will allow passengers to use concessions while tagging on and tagging off, calculating the best possible fare based on their trips.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Greater Wellington councillor Thomas Nash says the new system would be “great” but it was still important to move Metlink’s trains onto the Snapper system. (File photo)

Nash highlighted that the “great” national ticketing system would “talk to” all the different fare systems throughout the country, meaning that passengers would get fare discounts tailored to their location.

Gain from Metlink said extending the Snapper card to rail would “pave the way” for the national ticketing solution, by “transitioning passengers to a modern way of payment for rail journeys”.

Technology, infrastructure, data and passenger feedback from Snapper on rail would be used to inform the roll-out of the new system when it reached Wellington.