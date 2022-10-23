'Bush doof' rave keeps neighbours awake and noise control scrambling

Noise control couldn't find the location of a 24-hour rave above Wellington that robbed sleep from people a city over.

High in the hills above Wellington, psychedelic trance dance fans arrived, turned the music up to the max, and sent noise control a city over on a wild goose chase.

“I was playing it pretty loud,” said Auckland DJ SharKra as she left the 24-hour party at the end of bucolic Horokiwi Rd in northern Wellington. Her set was 8am to 9.30am on Sunday. The party began about midday on Saturday.

The music played was psychedelic trance or “psytrance” – described by Wikipedia as a “subgenre of trance music characterised by arrangements of rhythms and layered melodies created by high tempo riffs”. The parties themselves were dubbed “bush doofs”, SharKra explained.

She confirmed the location of the party was only released at the last moment to stop people “who weren’t already part of the thing” showing up. There had been no sign of noise control officers and she understood neighbours had been warned of the coming party.

It is a precaution not likely appreciated by residents of nearby suburbs in Hutt Valley such as Belmont, Normandale, and Maungaraki, where one resident – who asked not to be named – said she and her two children were kept awake all night: “It was awful.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff DJ SharKra, right, and friends outside a rave party in Horokiwi where she performed an early Sunday morning slot.

Another posted on Facebook that “it feels like it’s in my backyard” and wondered if the party was in the bush.

It was in fact coming from the far end of Horokiwi Rd – not just another suburb but technically part of another city. While Belmont is in the Hutt City Council zone, Howokiwi is under the Wellington City Council jurisdiction.

Even so, Hutt City environmental health manager Dean Bentley confirmed it received 13 noise complaints from Maungaraki and Normandale between 10pm on Saturday and 7.45am on Sunday.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A rave party on Saturday in Horokiwi kept people in neighbouring suburbs awake all night. Party goer Tyler relaxes after the all-night party.

”I can confirm that we were not involved in the organisation of this event and had no knowledge it would be happening,” Bentley said.

“Our noise control officers and local police are still actively working to locate the event,” he said at 10.45am on Sunday. The party was scheduled to end at 11.30am.

Hutt and Wellington City Council officers were working together to investigate the complaints, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Party goers leave the site of an all night rave party In Horokiwi on Sunday morning.

Stuff found out the party’s location by knocking on a single door.

A website for the event, Team Moksha presents Moksha VI, said tickets were between $30 and $60.

Those outside on Sunday morning said there were between 100 and 150 people at the party.

Police, in a statement, confirmed they received seven noise complaints about the party between midnight and 10.45am on Sunday.

“The council did ask us to assist with serving an abatement notice, and then the council called police back to say that they were not going to and that police could stand down.”

There was no suggestion that police could not find the address.

The Wellington City Council was approached for comment.