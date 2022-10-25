Lockdowns lifted at Wellington school, childcare centre, hospital after airgun found

Police have lifted lockdowns at several south Wellington addresses including a school, a hospital and an early childcare centre after locating an airgun.

At 3.35pm on Tuesday a police spokesperson said officers had resolved the incident that saw Rintoul St and Russell Tce in the Berhampore/Newtown areas closed, and saw several properties locked down as a precaution.

“Police have located an airgun and are speaking to a youth in relation to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

South Wellington Intermediate School principal Toby Stokes said in an email to parents on Tuesday about 2.50pm that the school was locked down and they should not come and pick up children.

In a second, later, message, he said students and staff were safe and there would be further updates.

About 3pm, witnesses said about eight police cars were outside the school, including the Armed Offenders Squad.

A police spokesperson earlier said police were responding to an unconfirmed report of an “incident” near the school.

The school and several neighbouring premises, including the Park Early Learning Centre on Rintoul St in Newtown, were locked down as a precaution, the spokesperson said.

Wakefield Hospital on nearby Florence St in Newtown also went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, a receptionist confirmed via phone.

However, by 3.20pm on Tuesday, the hospital was told it was able to come out of its lockdown status by police, she said.

Officers told the hospital there would be a “heavy police presence” in the area and for people to expect traffic delays if they were headed north, the receptionist said.

“We were worried it was a hoax call at first,” she said.