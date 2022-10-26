Fire in computer switch behind smoke billowing out of Wellington high rise

Smoke coming from a building on Whitmore street in central Wellington.

A fault in a computer switch resulted in a central Wellington being evacuated and smoke pouring from the building.

Assistant Fire and Emergency commander Steve Hudson said fire crews were called to the building – bordered by Whitmore, Featherston, and Stout streets – late on Wednesday morning.

About a dozen fire trucks from around Wellington were called to the scene, where the building was evacuated.

The fire started in a computer switch on the seventh floor. It was put out with fire extinguishers.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Firefighters in a Wellington hi-rise that has a fire that started in a computer switch.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff About a dozen fire trucks from around Wellington were called to the scene.

A window was broken – either by the heat of the fire or by crews to get ventilation, Hudson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed emergency services had been called to a building on Whitmore St about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Samantha Smith​, a spokesperson for Spark, confirmed the fire started on level 7 of one of its buildings on Featherston St.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The central Wellington building was evacuated after a fire that started in a computer switch.

She said the building was immediately evacuated and no one has been harmed during the fire which had been extinguished by firefighters.

“We are investigating the cause and the extent of the damage,” Smith said.

The fire had caused “minimal disruption” to Spark services. Though a cell tower had been impacted, overlapping coverage from other sites meant Spark customers were still able to use the services.