Fatal crash in Napier as 2022 looks to be the worst on our roads

Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson says installing the barriers can effectively reduce the road toll. He was talking in June after a crash near Picton killed seven people.

New Zealand’s road toll is now at a five-year-high following a death on the roads in Napier overnight.

A person died after a crash on Shakespeare Rd, Napier at 11.50pm on Saturday, police said in a statement. Five others were injured.

The police serious crash unit was investigating. The road remained closed on Sunday morning.

In a separate accident, one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree on Bank St, Te Awamutu at 6.15am on Sunday.

The Napier death means 2022 is on track to be the most-deadly on New Zealand roads in at least five years. There had been 307 road deaths so far by Saturday.

Year-to-October 30 figures from the Ministry of Transport show that there were 306 deaths by the same time in 2018 and all the years since had fewer than 300 deaths on the roads in the same 10-month period.

The year-to-date data only goes back to 2018 but full-year data shows that 2017 and 2018 – with 378 deaths each – were the deadlist on New Zealand roads since 2009.

Last year, with 267 deaths by October 30, would end with 320 dead on New Zealand roads.

Police road policing director Superintendent Steve Greally then said police were seeing “the same basic mistakes”, including people not wearing seatbelts, impairment, distraction and speed.

“I’ve been in this role now for seven years, and it’s incredibly frustrating when you think about how simple the solution is,” Greally said.

“It’s pretty basic stuff. We know what to do, we’ve just got to do it, a big part of it is on every motorist’s shoulders, they’re the only ones who can decide how they’re going to drive that vehicle, the risks they’re going to or not going to take.”

Police had launched Operation Deterrence, which included high police visibility, unpredictability as to where police would be, and network coverage.

Asked how he measured success, Greally pointed to the obvious indicator of a reduction in death and serious injuries.