Nine people in crashed vehicle that killed one, injured seven in Napier

Road safety campaigner Clive Matthew-Wilson says installing the barriers can effectively reduce the road toll. He was talking in June after a crash near Picton killed seven people.

Nine people were in a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Napier overnight.

One person died at the scene of the crash on Shakespeare Rd, Napier at 11.50pm on Saturday, police said in a statement. One was uninjured, while seven were taken to hospital.

Two of those were in a critical condition and the five others were in a stable condition but would remain in hospital, police said.

The police serious crash unit was investigating. The road remained closed on Sunday morning.

Police appealed for any witnesses of a dark blue Honda CRV “driving erratically in the Napier CBD prior to the crash around 11:50pm on Saturday, or who has dashcam, or other footage of the vehicle”.

In a separate accident, one person suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a tree on Bank St, Te Awamutu at 6.15am on Sunday.

The Napier death means 2022is on track to be the most-deadly on New Zealand roads in at least five years. There had been 307 road deaths so far by Saturday.

Year-to-October 30 figures from the Ministry of Transport show that there were 306 deaths by the same time in 2018 and all the years since had fewer than 300 deaths on the roads in the same 10-month period.

Last year, with 267 deaths by October 30, would end with 320 dead on New Zealand roads.

Police road policing director Superintendent Steve Greally then said police were seeing “the same basic mistakes”, including people not wearing seatbelts, impairment, distraction and speed.

“I’ve been in this role now for seven years, and it’s incredibly frustrating when you think about how simple the solution is,” Greally said.

NZ Police Police director of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said all drivers needed to take responsibility for road safety.

“It’s pretty basic stuff. We know what to do, we’ve just got to do it, a big part of it is on every motorist’s shoulders, they’re the only ones who can decide how they’re going to drive that vehicle, the risks they’re going to or not going to take.”

Police had launched Operation Deterrence, which included high police visibility, unpredictability as to where police would be, and network coverage.

Asked how he measured success, Greally pointed to the obvious indicator of a reduction in death and serious injuries.

Police were on Sunday asked if the 2022 road toll suggested the operation had failed. They did not directly answer the question though did send a statement from Greally.

“Reducing deaths and serious injuries on our roads will take an all-of-system approach,” it said.

“Police is one part of the safe system – our focus is on driver behaviour – and police remain committed to working with our partners Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) and the Ministry of Transport to make our roads safer.

“The driving public also need to play their part, because ultimately, road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

“Police will continue to target behaviours that contribute to death and serious injuries on our roads.”