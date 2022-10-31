Claims of racism and cameras in heated suburban spat

Members of the Patel family outside their Wallaceville dairy. From left: Mahendra, 6-year-old Priyank, and Vimal.

A suburban street in Upper Hutt has become the scene of a long-running and increasingly heated spat between two neighbours, with the family who own a dairy accusing the man across the road of racism, spitting and violence.

The family of Trevor Fellows say that he is actually the victim. “Go to the police and ask them all f...ing about it,” Fellows said when asked to respond to the allegations at home on Sunday. Police have been involved in the spat since April, but couldn’t comment due to privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, across the road at the MacLean St store, the Patel family allege Fellows has had cameras trained on their home and business, and that he has left racist messages on vehicles outside their dairy, as well as punching and spitting at Vimal Patel.

The now-public episode has led to hundreds of people in the local community rallying behind the Patel family on social media over the weekend.

Vimal Patel said the dispute started about a year ago when he asked Fellows to stop parking his multiple vehicles outside the dairy for extended periods.

“I have tried to offer solutions to the parking, but he is just abusive to me,” Patel said in a later statement to police.

Then in April 2022, Fellows saw Patel outside the dairy.

“He shouted something ‘black c...’ and mentioned not looking at his cars,” the police statement said. The racist abuse continued in the middle of the street including, “steroid Indian boy”, “go back to your country”, and “you don’t belong here”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Vimal Patel outside the family dairy in Wallaceville: ‘I have tried to offer solutions to the parking, but he is just abusive to me.’

Vimal Patel admitted he spat towards Fellows’ car.

“He then spat in my face multiple times, punched me twice in the face and grabbed me by the throat with one hand.”

Documents from Hutt Valley District Court on October 20 show Fellows was ordered to pay Patel $500 in reparation order. Fellows had been charged with assault.

But Patel on Sunday said the court proceedings only ramped up the abuse.

KEVIN STENT The Patel family dairy on MacLean Street, Wallaceville.

Three vehicles allegedly belonging to Fellows were parked for extended periods opposite the dairy and had racial slurs written on their sides, he said.

Patel also showed photos of cars, allegedly belonging to Fellows, with cameras inside trained on the family home where his young half-brother played outside.

This has now become a he-said-he-said playing out on Facebook.

“As one of your neighbours, we absolutely stand with you,” neighbour Nigel Wade said. “I have seen the racist slurs written on his blue and black utes. Parked directly opposite your store.”

Fellows refused to answer the allegations when Stuff tried to put them to him on Sunday and referred questions to the police. Police cited privacy concerns and did not comment.

Two women identifying themselves as Fellows’ daughters emailed Stuff on Sunday to say their father was the victim. One claimed Fellows had a restraining order against Vimal Patel and they had a video of Patel attempting to tamper with their father’s vehicle.

The daughters have been asked to supply evidence to back their claims.