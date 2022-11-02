Wellington council promises improved chip seal on popular roads in seaside suburb

Residents in 2020 said Sutherland Road in Lyall Bay was resealed to the standard of a gravel, country road. They are still awaiting a fix in 2022.

A popular Wellington coastline road will be resurfaced using chip seal but the council has promised concerned residents it won’t be a repeat of the previously botched street seal in the suburb.

A section of Sutherland Rd and multiple sections of Lyall Parade will undergo resurfacing work over this summer, a Wellington City Council spokesperson confirmed.

The announcement for the plan comes while residents on another section of Sutherland Rd still wait for resurfacing work to be fixed, two years on.

Sutherland Rd resident Lisa Blackmore previously described the resurfaced road as being the standard of a “country back road”.

The black tar was melting and the stones were coming free with “gaping black holes of tar” with no chip, she said. She was also fed up with loose stones flicking her car and passing children.

Earlier this year, the council said a botched road surface in Island Bay would be a “top priority”, while Lyall Bay residents faced a third sticky and stony summer awaiting action for the same issue.

“Every summer, there seems to be roadworks … but two years on, we’ve got melting black tar and binder and all the excess chip ... We’re going to have flying chips on the busiest surf beach road in Lyall Bay,” Blackmore said. “It’s crazy that you’d actually do this.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Joseph Price and Lisa Blackmore standing on Sutherland Rd in Lyall Bay, which they say has been resealed to the standard of a gravel country road. (File phhoto)

Council resurfacing engineer Renier Ackerman said the chip seal would be “significantly” different to what was previously used on Sutherland Rd, using improved technology.

The use of polymer modified emulsion which only began to soften above 50 degrees would resolve the issue of the melting tar, he said. Meanwhile, chips used in the final chip seal layer would be less than 5mm and loose chip would only be an issue for the first few weeks after construction.

“[It] will be managed with an increase in sweeping intervals,” he said.

The noise increase would also be less than five decibels which was in line with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s specification for a residential street.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Wellington City Council has reassured Lisa Blackmore that the chip seal will be different to the previously botched road.

“There have been struggles with the older technology chip seals in the past. This has been progressively remedied by the improved technologies over the last couple of years,” Ackerman said.

However, Blackmore was still concerned about the noise levels with her property sandwiched between Queens Drive and Sutherland Rd.

“I can stand in the middle of my house and I can hear the chips from the back on the road and I’ll be able to hear the chip from the front,” she said. “For my rates I want a quiet chip-free road to enjoy.”

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the botched part of Sutherland Rd would be fixed during warmer and dryer weather, “when it can be fitted in to our extensive summer resealing programme”.

WCC/Supplied Lyall Parade between Onepu Rd and just before Kingsford Smith St will be resurfaced using asphalt. Between Onepu Rd and Sutherland Rd will be resurfaced with chip seal, while the roundabout intersecting with Queens Dr will undergo maintenance work and surfacing using asphalt over summer.

Plans were in place for Lyall Parade between Onepu Rd and just before Kingsford Smith St to be rebuilt using asphalt, taking about 11 days, Ackerman said.

Between Onepu Rd and Sutherland Rd would be resurfaced with chip seal to waterproof the road which would take two days, he said. The roundabout intersecting with Queens Dr would undergo maintenance work and surfacing using asphalt.

Asphalt work was scheduled to start in the next couple of weeks, while chip sealing work would start early next year.

The council had not received any complaints since resurfacing Edinburgh Tce in Berhampore with the same new chip seal, he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Asphalt work was scheduled to start in the next couple of weeks, while chip sealing work would start early next year, the council says.

Chip seal was also four times cheaper than asphalt and the new emulsion based chip was more environmentally friendly. “Its main function is waterproofing and extending the lifespan of the road.”

Asphalt in Wellington generally lasted 12 years and chip seal for 10 years. The lifespan of asphalt could be extended by chip sealing it up to four or five times, Ackerman said. “We need to protect structurally sound but aged asphalt surfaces by waterproofing them.”

The lifespan of the resurfaced roads would be increased by about 10 years.

He said the chip seal would be designed to specifically accommodate the conditions of the road.

Recent asphalt sections undertaken in Oriental Bay were due to the structural failure of the road which warranted a replacement of the asphalt because chip seal did not have structural improvement properties.

Cycling Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said Lyall Parade was a popular cycling route and chip seal resurfacing could deter some, “but not many”.

Asphalt was “more pleasant to ride on” but “we understand the council has to manage its budget”, he said. “A lot depends on the quality of the job.”