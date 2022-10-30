11-year-old wows the crowd in international skateboard competition

Bowlzilla Wellington 2022. Eleven-year-old Harvey Campbell wowed the crowd as he competed in the Men’s Open and came fourth place in the competition on Sunday.

An 11-year-old boy had the crowd cheering him on at the annual Bowlzilla skate competition in Wellington on Sunday.

It was Harvey Campbell’s first international competition and the Central Coast, New South Wales, competitor took out the day in fourth place.

Dad Mark Campbell said Harvey was “pretty psyched” to be at the international competition and had to make a call whether to compete in the under-16s or men’s open on Sunday morning.

“A lot of the guys he looks up to were skating in the opens, so he wanted to skate with them,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Bowlzilla, the monster of Kiwi skateboarding returns to Wellington

* New Zealand's top skateboarders descend on Christchurch for skate festival

* National skateboarding competition King of the Square to take over Christchurch CBD



KEVIN STENT Skater and Bowlzilla event representative Ramon Thackwell said the day couldn’t have turned out better after it had to be postponed due to bad weather on Saturday.

“He had fun and that’s the main thing, that’s what it’s all about.”

Harvey said he was happy how it turned out. “I did my best.”

The Bowlzilla competition was postponed to October from March due to Covid-19 restrictions and was originally set for Saturday. The bad weather led to its postponement but “you couldn’t have asked for a better rain day”, event representative and skater Ramon Thackwell said.

KEVIN STENT Ethan Copeland came third in the men’s open.

It did result in the loss of 15 people who could not compete on Sunday due to their travel plans.

But the bleachers at Waitangi Park were full as supporters and other skaters watched on at the event with skaters attending from around the world including Mexico, Canada and Australia.

Shaun Boucher, of Tauranga, took out the men’s open competition. In second place was Bowman Hansen and third place, Ethan Copeland.

This year marked the competition’s seventh year and saw the return of international skaters after last year’s event was limited to national competitors due to Covid-19.