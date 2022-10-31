Transport Minister denies promise to meet Restore Passenger Rail protesters

A fire engine arrives at a SH1 signage gantry north of Wellington. Three Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed up the gantry over the motorway on Thursday morning.

Transport Minister Michael Wood has rebuked the "deplorable" actions of a group of pro-rail protesters and has not – as the protest group claims – agreed to meet with them.

Restore Passenger Rail protesters have caused commuter headaches in recent weeks by blocking busy Wellington roads around rush hour in an effort to get the Government to restore passenger rail to 2000 levels.

Their most-recent protest, last week, saw them close the State Highway 1 motorway near Johnsonville as protesters hung from a gantry and hung a banner saying, “Michael Wood we need to talk”.

They had wanted to Zoom in to Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Committee and make a submission but the plan was derailed because of audio problems and objections from committee members.

A statement on Monday from Restore Passenger Rail said: “Minister of Transport Hon Michael Wood responded to the call to meet, and has agreed to talk if Restore Passenger Rail supporters cease disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport network.”

Wood’s office though supplied the actual letter from Wood in which he said he would “consider a request to meet” but this was only a consideration and only if the group stopped its “deplorable disruptions to commuters across the Wellington transport network”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Wehi Ratana is arrested at the Restore Passenger Rail protest at Mt Victoria in mid-October..

His letter described the disruption caused as “totally unacceptable” and potentially putting lives in danger.

“The actions taken by your group over the past three weeks have worked to ignore and undermine signifiant existing work that is currently underway to improve rail in New Zealand,” he said.

Group spokesperson Rosemary Penwarden on Monday confirmed that it was not correct that Wood had agreed to meet.

It is not the first time the group has been less-than-truthful. A mid-October protest above Wellington’s Mount Victoria Tunnel saw them claiming to have closed the busy road at least 30 minutes before they actually did.