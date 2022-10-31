Will one of NZ's greenest suburbs be yimby or nimby on bike plan?

Stuff took to the streets of Aro Valley in 2017 to ask why it was so green.

The time has come for one of New Zealand's greenest suburbs to show if it will back the green option as consultation opens on changes that will remove car parks, create narrower roads, but make life better for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Paneke Pōneke, Wellington’s 10-year citywide bike network plan, is now reaching into Ngaio and Aro Valley with the Wellington City Council inviting public submissions on both sections of the proposals.

Aro Valley is in for big changes under the plans, which are designed to make it better for people to use non-carbon forms of transport such as cycling, walking, scooting and busing to and from the valley, Karori, Highbury, and Kelburn.

Proposed changes include an uphill bike lane on Raroa Rd, and a bike lane on Aro St, which will also get four new speed bumps and a raised pedestrian crossing but will lose a bus stop. Raroa Rd will gain a bus stop.

There will be changes to parking on Epuni St, Raroa Rd, Holloway Rd, Aro St, and Ōhiro Rd to allow the uphill bike lanes and allow buses and oncoming vehicles to pass safely.

The 2018 Census showed Aro Valley was already favouring green forms of transport. Just over 46% of the valley’s residents walked or jogged to work (Wellington’s citywide figure was 19.3%), while 5.7% cycled (compared with 4% citywide), while about 23% went by private vehicle (compared with nearly 45% across Wellington).

Ngaio’s changes include bike lanes on Kaiwharawhara Rd, Ngaio Gorge Rd, Crofton Rd, and Kenya St.

There will also be a speed limit drop from 50kph to 30kph on Cameron St, while 30kph speed zones on Aro St and in Ngaio village will be extended.

“We are taking a more agile approach to construction, using adaptable materials that let us quickly install changes once the designs are ready to go,” said Wellington mayor Tory Whanau.

“This approach also means we can adapt the routes based on feedback once people experience the changes on the ground. This will help get more of Wellington’s bike network in place faster – so more people can benefit sooner.”

Public submissions are open until November 21.