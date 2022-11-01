SH1 north of Wellington now open but drivers warned of delays

A crash involving at least three cars has closed the northbound road on SH1 in Wellington.

State Highway 1 near Johnsonville, Wellington is now open after earlier being closed due to a crash.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the right lane after the Johnsonville off-ramp was blocked as of 5.30pm with backed-up traffic.

Just after 6pm, the traffic had backed to Aotea Quay on-ramp, it said.

“Please pass with care and expect delays.”

A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the crash involving at least two vehicles just before 5.30pm. Traffic was being diverted through Johnsonville as the vehicles had blocked both northbound lanes of SH1, she said. Tow trucks were on the way.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the crash involved at least three vehicles, including a small truck, in a nose-to-tail collision.

At least three ambulances were at the scene but had since left.

One person was being taken to Wellington Hospital in a mild condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.