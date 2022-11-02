Capital bracing for strong winds and wet weather

With high pressure moving in before the weekend, prospects are good for fine weather during the Black Ferns semi final match against France in Auckland on Saturday.

The capital city is being told to brace itself for strong winds and heavy rain in the Tararua Ranges, while further south of the country has already been hit with a “major weather system” fast-approaching the country.

Watches were in place by MetService beginning on Wednesday evening for strong winds in Wellington and Wairarapa, lasting for 30 hours.

MetService warned of Northwest winds potentially approaching severe gale strength at times.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for the Tararua Range starting at 4am on Thursday till midday. Rainfall could reach warning criteria, MetService said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A strong wind watch has been issued for the capital city as front makes its way up the country from the South Island.

Meanwhile, a West Coast school had already closed for the day and residents were offered sandbags to protect homes and properties as the region braced for a predicted half a metre of rain to fall in little more than 24 hours.

Intense rain and winds are predicted to batter the West Coast in what MetService forecasters say is a “major weather system” that will hit the region throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Occasional showers are also expected but temperatures will remain mild.

The front, preceded by strong and moist northerly winds, was expected to move north over the South Island on Wednesday, reaching the North Island during the day on Thursday.

People were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas were added.

Despite windy and damp weather, temperatures were forecast to remain constant with a high of 18C till the end of the week in the capital.