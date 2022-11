No injuries have been reported after a car fire closed a lane on Transmission Gully. (File photo)

A car fire has closed a lane on Transmission Gully in Wellington.

Emergency services were at the scene of the fire in the northbound road, near Mackays Crossing, police said in a statement.

“There are no reported injuries, however, the incident has closed a lane and traffic management is in place.”

Motorists travelling north were warned of delays.