Capital Kiwi Project: Mākara kids 'excited' to have kiwi roaming the hills

Mākara Model School students talk about their experience with Capital Kiwi Project -- and their excitement at welcoming the manu to their community.

There’ll be a new two-legged critter running beneath the pines at the back of Mākara Model School in Wellington. And ,no, it’s not schoolchildren making the most of the bike track or building huts in the bush.

Thirteen North Island brown kiwi are set to be released into the hills beyond the school this weekend as part of the Capital Kiwi Project, with dozens more due to join them next year.

The Mākara students and their whānau have supported the return, helping prepare the land over the past three years by conducting daily checks of a trap line which runs through the school.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Being involved in the Capital Kiwi Project has had huge benefits for the pupils at Mākara Model School, principal Caro Wills says.

Principal Caro Wills said it had been special for the students to see their hard work come to fruition after the school helped make a dent in the area’s pest population.

Twelve traps set across the school ground had helped reduce the number of rats, mice and possums – this year they’ve caught about 14 – and their catch is fed to the growing eel population in the creek that runs alongside the school.

“It’s been nice watching the [predator] numbers come down,” Wills says. At the same time, the students have learned valuable lessons about their environment.

“We’ve been able to develop skills within the children in a practical and purposeful way.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI A chart tracking the school’s pest control efforts shows how effective trapping has been.

The “skills-driven curriculum” mean the children could better understand the impact of their actions.

“In maintaining that and having the children involved in that little project they are now able to see the fruition of that and the massive impact with the kiwi coming to our area,” Wills says.

The project had helped “normalise” other conservation efforts, such as community plantings, local beach clean-ups and water quality monitoring.

Even Wills’ 9-month-old pup Luna has been involved, and is now trained in kiwi aversion.

Stuff/Juan Zarama Perini Mākara Model School Principal Caro Wills talks about the impact that Capital Kiwi has had on the school and the children.

“It’s been an invaluable source of learning for our children. For them to be involved ... has been great for their learning.”

It had helped them realise “little steps that seem insignificant” could have a huge impact.

Huge like the country’s largest conservation project to take place on private land.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI This term’s curriculum has been conservation focused in the leadup to the kiwi release and includes several creative projects.

Excitement had been building in anticipation of the kiwi being released, Wills says. “They are so proud. This is such a privilege.”

Few if any of the school’s 80 pupils have seen kiwi in the wild before.

Year 8 student Charlotte Robinson says the first time she saw a kiwi was on Stewart Island, where the birds wander freely across walking trails, even in daylight. She recognised not all might be able to go.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI From left: Mākara Model School Year 8 students Billie Kyle, Charlotte Robinson, and Elena Reid, all 13, look forward to having kiwi roaming the surrounding foothills.

“Personally I’m really excited to have kiwi here,” she says. “It’s kinda cool to have it right here.”

Her fellow pupils are equally enthused. Thirteen-year-old Billie Kyle​ says it was an “amazing step” towards the school’s goals of kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

“I think it’s really cool because for me and lots of little one and people at our school we’ve only seen kiwis in captivity.”

Elena Reid​, also 13, says the kiwi project has been a feature of her years of going to Mākara school. “We try as a school to do a lot of kaitiakitanga and taking care of the Earth.”