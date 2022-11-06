Long ambulance wait for bloodied and concussed Wellington cyclist

Murray Smith is recovering at home after coming off his bike on Brooklyn Rd.

Murray Smith’s face was bloodied and concussion was setting in when two passersby had offered to take him to Wellington Hospital in their vehicles ​due to the long wait for an ambulance to arrive.

Smith was riding his new electric bike up the bike lane to the hilly Wellington suburb of Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon when he hit debris that came down in a slip and face-planted onto Brooklyn Rd.

Passersby who went to his aide said they were told that a Wellington Free Ambulance would take two hours to arrive “because he was not dying”.

The claims are denied by the ambulance service, which says the first call came in at 6.02pm and the ambulance arrived 44 minutes later.

When Smith got to Wellington Hospital he had concussion, and needed an array of scans, as well as a heart check due to palpitations caused by a panic attack.

In June Wellington Free Ambulance was so stretched that head of emergency ambulance Kate Worthington appealed for people to only call 111 in life-threatening emergencies. That came after people were warned to expect delays in 111 calls due to a record number of calls in a weekend and some staff off due to Covid-19.

Recovering with a dented helmet at home on Sunday, Smith was full of gratitude to passersby who came to his aid, and even dropped his bike off to his home. He praised the professional service from a Fire and Emergency crew who diverted to help him and the Wellington Free Ambulance crew when they did arrive.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The Brooklyn Rd slip onto the cycleway that caused the accident.

Ian Paterson was driving up the hill and came across Smith lying on the ground with blood covering his face and with possible concussion or shock. Another person there called 111.

“The ambulance said they would be a couple of hours because he was not dying,” Paterson said.

He was on the verge of taking Smith to the Wellington Hospital emergency department in his own car when a passing fire crew, who stopped to help, called Wellington Free Ambulance and asked the organisation to send an ambulance sooner.

A group of Wellington cyclists created their own “people-protected” cycle lane in Newtown to protest the lack of safe cycling routes in the city (Video first published in March, 2021)

Hera Cook saw Smith just after he came off his bike and went to his aid. She too was on the verge of taking him to hospital in her own vehicle due to the projected wait for an ambulance. Then the fire crew arrived.

She estimated that the first 111 call – in which an operator warned of a two-hour wait – was placed at 5.45pm.

But Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Wendy Hughes said the call came at 6.02pm at a time of high call volume nationally. The crew arrived at the scene at 6.46pm. There were no other relevant calls at the time, she said.

”At no point did out call taker advise the caller that there would be a two-hour wait for an ambulance.”

Brooklyn fire station officer Emma Austin confirmed her crew was on the way to another incident when they saw the crashed cyclist and made the call to divert to that.

He was assessed as a low priority as the injuries were not life-threatening but the fire service contacted the ambulance service and was given a 30-minute estimated time of arrival, which it arrived within.