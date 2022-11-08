Access no areas: Wellington's unique 34,000 punter fundraising gig

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge hopes to sell out Wellington's Sky Stadium for an event that nobody can attend.

You can buy the ticket, you can set the night aside, but you cannot attend.

Wellington City Mission, which has seen demand quadruple since pre-Covid times and expects a Christmas surge, has come up with a novel fundraising plan.

It is selling 34,000 tickets to a December 21 event at Wellington's Sky Stadium that nobody can attend.

Instead, all that money from ticket sales will go towards the Wellington City Mission to help with services such as supported transitional housing, food support, and toys for Christmas gifts for families that can’t afford them.

Meanwhile, there will be a December 21 event – named Silent Night, with details to be released – that people can watch online.

“We are living in a time of extraordinary difficulty that impacts all of us, but not evenly,” said Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge.

“For those doing life hard, the increasing prices in the supermarket and for housing are difficult to weather.

“This extra financial pressure means that many families will struggle to put food on the table, or presents under the tree, with some individuals finding themselves increasingly socially isolated at this time of year.”

Supplied

Stadium staff would be on-site on the night in case anybody accidentally turned up, he said.

Sky Stadium was donating the venue for free, and stadium chief executive Shane Harmon described it as “an event unlike any other”.

“We hope that tickets will sell out, while the stadium remains empty.”

The event will soon be highly visible around Wellington after Ticketek and Lowe & Co Realty donated $130,000 in billboard space.

Tickets range from $10 to $2000 for a corporate box. All grant equally-nil access.