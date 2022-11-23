'Small service with a mighty impact': Wellington Free Ambulance turns 95

Wellington Free Ambulance needs community support to help get the additional $7 million funding needed to keep the vital service running across the wider region.

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: The Dominion Post is this year supporting The Good Registry, a Wellington-based organisation that connects people with good causes through charity gift vouchers – providing a great alternative to unwanted presents and undesirable landfill waste. This week we are profiling Wellington Free Ambulance, one of the 65 charities you can donate to with a Good Registry voucher.

It’s the service you hope you’ll never need. Even they hope you’ll never need it.

But for one in 10 families across the wider region, the Wellington Free Ambulance​ service has been a vital support for 95 years.

While there’s no cost for those using the service, running a fleet of 56 ambulances across the wider Wellington region 24/7 is not cheap.

Now you too can give the gift helping save a life through The Good Registry, Wellington-based non-profit which helps to raise funds for local charities, including New Zealand’s only free ambulance service.

READ MORE:

* The Dominion Post's Christmas appeal: Doing good work through The Good Registry

* The Dominion Post's Christmas appeal: Why we chose The Good Registry

* Wellingtonians are a kind bunch – just ask social entrepreneur Christine Langdon



BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulance, the country’s only free ambulance service, has been running for 95 years.

The charity has “grown significantly” since it was first founded by then-Wellington mayor Sir Charles Norwood​, Wellington Free Ambulance general manager fundraising and communications Claire Carruthers said.

Norwood established the service to create a “equitable health care system” after coming across an injured man on Lambton Quay.

He asked if any ambulance had been called but was told none could be found. He decided then and that “no emergency should cost life or money” and vowed to set up his own service for the city.

The vision is exactly the same today, despite the service growing from just two ambulances to a fleet of 56 serving Wairarapa, Kāpiti and Wellington with nine stations, a rescue and patient transfer service and clinical communications centre.

This year has been their biggest year on record. “With increased demand means increased resources,” Carruthers said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington Free Ambulance general manager fundraising and communications Claire Carruthers.

Government and ACC-funding accounts for about 80% of the costs, but $7 million in community funding is required each year to meet demand.

This includes purchasing eight ambulances each year to “replenish the fleet” which wears out from 24/7-use.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Paramedic officer Natasha Laurenson and head of ambulance Kate Worthington are just two of Wellington Free Ambulance’s 400 strong staff.

Their 400-strong staff serve a population of close to half a million people, responding to more than 50,000 people each year.

“We’re a small service with a mighty impact,” Carruthers said.

She said paramedics never know what they’re going to be tasked to – from delivering babies, responding to cardiac arrests, or transporting patients after an elderly person had a fall or a child has broken their arm.

Heading into the summer holiday period was an especially busy time for the team.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A $1000 donation could help purchase a fully kitted out emergency bag.

For the price of about five cups of coffee ($25) you can support them by buying a thermometer – something used by every patient they see. Or for less than what an especially nice dinner for two might cost ($75), you can buy a TransWarmer​ – a heated baby transport mattress.

“That is really, really important,” Carruthers said. “It’s life-saving for our tiniest patients.”

A $1000 donation will kit out an emergency bag, while $300,000 will buy a whole ambulance.

“We are enormously grateful for our community. We hope you never need us but please support us if you do.”

To find out more about the Good Registry and its charity partners, go to thegoodregistry.com

Or to donate directly to Wellington Free Ambulance, visit www.wfa.org.nz