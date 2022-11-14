Workers needing food help the new normal as Wellington prices soar

New Zealand's first social supermarket was set up by Wellington City Mission and New World to "give people some dignity... when life's a bit hard for them". (This video was first published on August 17, 2021).

Families and tradies are lining up for help as even the living wage is proving insufficient to survive on in Wellington.

Social services are saying they are seeing more working people needing help to put food on the table as prices soar in the city.

City Missioner Murray Edridge​ recently had a working tradesman come for food for his family after all his money went on an urgent fix on his work van.

"We are just getting more and more families," he said.

The City Mission two years ago started paying all its staff the living wage – an hourly rate calculated on what it is estimated people need to cover basic costs and participate in the community – but soon realised that was not enough to live on in Wellington. The living wage is $23.65 per hour while the minimum wage is $21.20 per hour.

READ MORE:

* 'I just don't know where it's gone': How Kiwis are cutting back to make ends meet as cost of living soars

* Wellington - through the City Mission - gives more than 7500 toys to kids this Christmas

* Charity's Christmas toy shop for families struggling to make ends meet



“I don't know how those people survive [on the minimum wage],” he said. The number of people needing help with food had gone up by more than 400% compared to before Covid-19 while those seeking help were increasingly people working one job or more.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Packed groceries at Wellington City Mission’s Social Supermarket.

Wellington became “the toughest place in the country to live” once all living costs were counted yet Government support services were playing “catch-up” after many years of treating Auckland as the most-expensive, he said.

The global cost of living index from ECA International in June said Hong Kong was the world’s most expensive city, while Auckland was 27th and Wellington was 54th. But in early 2021, average rental prices in Wellington passed the $600 mark making it then the most-expensive city in the country to rent.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says even the living wage is too little for Wellington.

New Zealand’s annual inflation was 7.3% in June – the highest it has been since 1990 – and Stats NZ figures show it dropped to just 7.2% by September.

Ministry of Social Development figures show that hardship grants increased from $79m in the quarter to September 2017, to $165m just prior to Covid-19 in 2019, to $236m in September 2022. The biggest rise was in emergency housing grants, which jumped from $8.9m in the 2017 quarter to $91.7m in the three months to September 2022.

Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen said Wellington’s inflation trailed the rest of New Zealand by 0.8 percentage points but there were undoubtedly people ”doing it tough” in the capital.

Unsplash Workers, including tradies, are increasingly needing help to put food on the table (File photo).

Those who bought homes at the peak of the market were facing increased costs for mortgages, rates, insurance, food, and petrol.

While there were some people who had wage increases of 5% or more, up to 35% of New Zealand workers had not had a recent wage increase.

Breahn Stubbs​, manager of The Free Store, which distributes food from Wellington eateries to those in need, said the living cost crisis meant the Willis St service was seeing more demand, including more first-timers.

“There’s definitely a shift in need – people coming in who are still working, people needing help with food,” she said.

The Salvation Army assistant territorial secretary for mission Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson said demand was up across its services – from food parcels, to budget advice, to help with housing – and Wellington was being hit hard.

”The rise in rents alongside the cost of food increasing is having a dramatic effect,” she said.

It was too early to know for sure but the Salvation Army was half-expecting more demand due to mortgage interest rates increasing.