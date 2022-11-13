Shots fired from moving car at busy Hawke's Bay bar, police say

Police have appealed for information after a shot was fired into a Hawke’s Bay bar. (File photo).

Police say it was just luck that nobody was injured when a shotgun was fired from a car into a Hawke's Bay bar.

The incident happened about 1.40am on Sunday at a bar on Karamu Rd South, Hastings.

The shot “narrowly” missed people inside and it was only luck that nobody was badly injured, Detective Sergeant Kate Hyde said.

Some shot from the round went into the bar’s garden area.

Police believed the shots were fired from a passing car.

Police are appealing for information.