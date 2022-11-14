Snapper launched on all Wellington trains but its days are numbered

Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington. (Video first published in December 2021, consultation has now closed)

On the day that Snapper cards were launched on the Wellington rail system it was announced that the card’s days were numbered.

Transport Minister Michael Wood was at the Wellington Railway Station on Monday morning to launch Snapper cards being able to be used on all Wellington trains by the end of November. It followed a 12-month trial of Snapper cards on the Johnsonville line.

The cards are pre-loaded with funds and bus passengers have been able to use them to scan on and off Wellington buses for years.

But Wood said the Snapper system was an “interim” measure ahead of details next week on a national ticketing system that would mean people could use debit cards around New Zealand to scan on to public transport.

It is an idea a long-time coming. Back in 2015, Snapper chief executive Miki Szikszai said the world was moving towards using contactless bank cards for public transport.

Szikszai said he had been able to tag on and off public transport in London using a Mastercard issued by Bank of New Zealand. "It is just so good - easier than Oyster."

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said passengers would save on using the Snapper cards on trains because rides would be the same price as a 10-trip ticket now cost per-ride. Meanwhile, monthly passes would cover any 30-day period rather than being tied to a calendar month.

Greater Wellington Regional Council deputy chairperson Adrienne Staples said the Snapper system replaced a 137-year-old paper ticket system.