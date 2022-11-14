Wellington's 120-year-old Seatoun wharf reopens following $2.8m upgrade

Seatoun Wharf has re-opened and was a popular spot for swimmers over the weekend.

Seatoun’s popular wharf has reopened, and just in time for a summer of manu, dive-bombing and wharf jumping.

Originally built in 1901, parts of the Wellington wharf have been closed to the public since an assessment in 2017 found several key areas of concern with the structural integrity of the wharf.

In July last year, it was completely closed for repairs and maintenance works to be carried out as part of Wellington City Council’s wider coastal wharf upgrades project.

The $2.8million upgrade saw more than 80% of the wharf replaced to keep it safe for users and help preserve its heritage.

The new and improved wharf features all new decking, replaced stringers (or joists) under the decking and some new bearers (which the joists sit on), said Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean..

Most of the outer wharf has also been replaced, with eight steel piles inserted on the berthing side of the wharf, into the seabed and attached to four new timber piles, with a new fender attached to these.

The repairs mean the wharf should be available to provide continued access to the central city and eastern suburbs in the event of an emergency.

The East by West ferry service, which stopped operating at the Seatoun Wharf while the work was carried out, advised it was carrying out testing to ensure its boats were able to use the wharf.

Work on a review and service design was expected to be completed in time for the service to resume early next year.