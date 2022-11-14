Demolition of public toilets plagued by crime gets under way

Wellington's crime-magnet Te Aro Park toilets have been sentenced to demolition.

Hoardings were being put up around the toilets on Monday and demolition was due to start in a few days and take about three weeks, the Wellington City Council said.

The demolition is part of the $7.7 million Pōneke Promise, a joint initiative by the Wellington City Council, police and others to make the city feel safe.

The area around Te Aro Park, beside Dixon St, has become notorious for drunkenness and anti-social behaviour. Two men were shot and critically injured in Dixon St in April in a gang-related shooting.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The toilets have been identified as a crime magnet.

“Prior to the Pōneke Promise, many conversations about safety centred around Te Aro Park and the toilets,” Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said in a statement.

“Once the Pōneke Promise was formed, this area became the heart of the programme.

“This work is about intentionally reshaping the space using urban design principles to bring life back to the area and restore a sense of vibrancy.

Wellington City Council/Stuff Te Aro Park - and its infamous toilet block - on the day the work began to demolish the toilets.

“We know that more eyes on a space reduces the likelihood of anti-social behaviour happening, so that’s what we’re doing in the park.”

It comes after the council installed a wooden boardwalk on Dixon St in another effort to reduce crime by improving sight lines.

The toilets have also been a long-standing cause of hurt for mana whenua due to their proximity to Te Aro Pā, an ancestral site of great significance to the descendants of the Pā, the council said. A ceremony was held at dawn on Monday to acknowledge the removal of the toilets and to prepare the area for the future.

Supplied The council has spruced up Wellington's Dixon St to help make the area safer.

Te Aro Pā descendant Leslie Brown said in the council’s statement that descendants will be looking forward to further improvements to the area.

“We are already pleased with what has happened on Dixon Street. The removal of the unsightly park toilets is another step in restoring respect of this place and space."

Work will start on new toilets early next year in Inglewood Place – a short road that’s on the corner of Dixon and Taranaki Sts – once Wellington Water has completed installation of a new pump station on that corner.

In the meantime, temporary toilets will be installed on the corner of Dixon St and Victoria St early in the new year until the Inglewood Place toilets are built.