Storing sewage just got more expensive in Porirua

A new sewage storage tank could cost Porirua ratepayers up to $15 million more than budgeted.

The tank would temporarily hold up to three Olympic-sized swimming pools of sewage during heavy rain before pumping it to the Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant. The aim is to cut the amount of raw sewage overflowing into Porirua Stream and Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.

Porirua City Council approved the project in February and $48 million was budgeted for it in June. A paper updating councillors on the progress of the city’s development projects this week showed the wastewater tank’s cost could go to $63 million.

A final figure won’t be confirmed until a contract is awarded in December as part of the tender process.

Justin Wong/Stuff The site of the new wastewater storage tank in central Porirua.

The new storage tank would be located north of Porirua train station between State Highway 59 and the rail track.

The council’s deputy chief executive and infrastructure general manager Andrew Dalziel ​ said the numbers were provided by Wellington Water and the initial figures were based on a concept design from early 2021, but further work on the design had changed the numbers.

“The key contributing factor is inflation in the construction market, which has risen significantly since the first estimate was provided,” Dalziel said. “Another factor is the recently updated seismic standards from MBIE which we need to adhere to, and these have been factored into the design.

“It is not uncommon for cost estimates to change as we work through the various stages of project design.”

Other than finances, the update said the rest of the project was tracking to plan. A temporary access bridge crossing Kenepuru Stream for workers and equipment to get to the site has been completed and a peer review of the storage tank’s design is being finalised.

Justin Wong/Stuff A temporary access bridge across Kenepuru Stream to allow workers and equipment to get to the work site has completed.

Dalziel​ told Te Puna Kōrero committee meeting on Thursday that construction of the tank would begin next February and was expected to be completed by late 2024.

Onepoto General Ward councillor Geoff Hayward​ said while no-one was fond of cost increases, it was important to have the wastewater tank because it was “vital” to improving water quality.

“The name of our ward reflects the importance that our waterways have in particular to the harbours [they] flow into,” he said. “This project is important for the health for the harbour and the health of the people who live in the city.”