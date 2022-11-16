Hospice strawberry festival returns to Wellington after Covid-19 hiatus

The annual Hospice Strawberry Festival, now in its 12th year, was held in Midland Park on Wednesday.

Strawberries. They’re sweet, juicy, red and for many herald the beginning of summer.

But for the one in four terminally ill people in Wellington who access the care of Mary Potter Hospice they’re a key part of its fundraising efforts, raising close to $100,000 a year.

The Mary Potter Hospice Strawberry Festival opened in Midland Park on Wednesday, with hundreds queueing up to get their strawberry sundaes.

It was a welcome sight after last year’s festival was unable to go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff More than 200 volunteers helped serve up strawberry ice creams and other sweet treats as part of the hospice’s strawberry festival.

Philippa Sellens​, Mary Potter Hospice’s director of fundraising marketing and communications, said the pandemic had been difficult for the charity as they were unable to get income from retail shops and “almost worst of all” couldn’t have as many patients.

“It was a really hard time for us as we felt we couldn’t do things as well as we’d like. It’s been quite a tough time for a lot of people.”

She was blown away by the support from those at the festival, now in its 12th year.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Kyla Butcher and Gabriel Rose enjoy one of the $6 sundaes while making the most of Wednesday’s warm weather.

“There are so many people who support hospice,” Sellens said. “It’s absolutely bubbling.”

The annual festival had become a staple in the “Wellington event calendar”, helping signal the start of summer, she said.

About 200 volunteers helped serve up the $6 strawberry sundaes – with more than 3500 punnets of strawberries and all other materials donated by various businesses.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Midland Park event included live music, including from Stuff’s Bill Hickman.

Sellens said the strawberries symbolised “freshness, life, summer and happiness”.

“Everyone that leaves is smiling,” she said.

The Midlands Park event, which runs until 4pm today, has helped raise up to $50,000 in previous years, and they had already sold about $10,000 worth of pre-sales.