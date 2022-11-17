Safety improvements, lower speed limits on cards for Remutaka Hill

Safety improvements are being made on State Highway 2 at Remutaka Hill.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is introducing new speed limits and making improvements to State Highway 2 between Hutt Valley and the Remutaka Hill in a bid to make it safer for motorists.

The changes would see 12 intersections receive safety improvements, and they would be rolled out in stages as part of the Road to Zero strategy to cut the number of casualties on New Zealand’s roads by 40% in the next decade.

In the decade between 2011 and 2020, 15 people were killed and 149 were seriously injured in 2300 crashes on that stretch of SH2.

Waka Kotahi’s regional relationships director Emma Speight​ said new median barriers would be extended along River Rd in Upper Hutt and there will be more upgrades to SH2 intersections with Moonshine Hill Rd and Owen St.

It would also have better safety barriers, signage and markings on Remutaka Hill alongside targeted speed limit changes, as well as extending median barriers along more of River Rd in Upper Hutt.

“Intersection upgrades and targeted speed limit changes at high-risk intersections will make crashes less likely and less severe,” Speight said. “If a driver makes a mistake these changes mean people involved are more likely to survive without serious injury.”

Consultation is also open for Waka Kotahi’s Interim Speed Management Plan, which would reduce the speed limit of Remutaka Hill Road from 100kph to as low as 60kph. A speed limit of 80kph is being proposed for other parts of SH2 through Wairarapa.

List of key changes:

• Upgrading SH2 River Road from Whakatiki Street to Fergusson Drive with median and side barriers to improve safety.

• Closure of the SH2 Hebden Crescent (south) intersection near Owen Street and closure of right-hand-turn access at the SH2 Hebden Crescent intersection near Liverton Road.

• Upgrading the SH2 Moonshine Hill Road intersection with new traffic lights on the northbound lane to provide safe right-turning access to Riverstone Terraces and changes to encourage lower speeds through the intersection.

• Upgrading the SH2 Owen Street intersection with new traffic lights to provide safe right-turning access to Belmont Domain

• Safety improvements along SH2 Remutaka Hill including side barriers, motorcycle underrun barriers, signage, and road marking improvements.