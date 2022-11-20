Months of Wellington bus pain ahead: 7 in 8 services cancelled on one route

Let's Get Wellington Moving has plans for light rail or bus rapid transit through Wellington. (Video first published in December 2021, consultation has now closed)

Wellington commuters face months of headaches due to a bus driver shortage forcing nearly 200 services to be cancelled and one route losing seven out of eight rush-hour buses.

“It is so dreadful people are just going to stop taking the bus,” said Colleen Seon, who recently started walking to work because of an unreliable Kōwhai Park bus service to and from her house high in Brooklyn.

Seven out of eight Kōwhai Park buses were cancelled on Friday evening between 3.37pm and 6.42pm. She instead caught a number seven bus to Brooklyn – as she was often forced to do and meant a steep walk home – but that was packed beyond capacity, she said.

That was before Metlink cancelled another 114 services. The added cancellations – on top of existing ones – started on Sunday, November 20, with Monday morning the first rush hour to be affected by them.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter on Sunday said it was “crystal ball gazing” to predict when the driver shortage, blamed for the stopped services, would be solved but he believed that June 2023 was a good guess.

Colleen Seon has started walking to work because Wellington's buses are so unreliable.

The dire prediction comes amid a torrid period for the capital’s buses that began in mid-July 2018 when the regional council completely changed Wellington’s bus services with an overhaul of routes and dividing most services between two operators, Tranzurban and NZ Bus.

It was soon dubbed a “fiasco” and a “bustastrophe” as buses were cancelled and delayed while there was widespread dislike of the new “hub” system which meant people had to catch multiple buses when one would previously do.

By August 2018, regional councillors admitted they had got things wrong and pledged to fix it.

Ponter on Sunday said things had improved but now a driver shortage – caused by a labour shortage across many sectors – was hitting the service. Wellington was now short of 120 drivers.

Seven out of eight Kōwhai Park services were cancelled on Friday.

Enough drivers should be brought in from overseas – largely Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates – to fill the gaps by about June 2023 but only if no other major issues arose, Ponter said.

”Who knows what else could be thrown at us.”

Metlink on Friday announced 114 bus trips – 80 in Wellington city and 34 in Porirua – were temporarily suspended to deal with the driver shortage. They were made up of 60 weekday trips and 54 in the weekends and add to a further 67 trips “paused” in October.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter hoped the city's bus service would be better by June 2023.

That made 181 cancelled services – many every weekday – and Ponter believed the number could easily hit 200.

Maintaining "sacrosanct" school services was the top priority but some parents were now driving children to and from school due to concerns about buses not running, he said. Some school services had already been affected.

He confirmed bus operators were charged “hundreds of thousands of dollars” for services they failed to provide but said councillors were not allowed any more details of this – including how much was charged per cancelled service.

Wellington City Takapū/Northern councillor and bus advocate Tony Randle – whose online profile says he helped ensure Wellington “avoided the worst of the 2018 bus debacle” – was sceptical that the regional council could fix the issues by June.

Ponter’s assurance was akin to a pilot coming over the loudspeaker as a plane plummeted to the ground and telling passengers not to worry because, “we will pull up soon”, Randle said.