Murder charge after woman dies in Napier

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Napier.

Police were called to an unresponsive woman at a house on Nuffield Ave, Marewa, about 4.25am on Friday.

Arohaina Henare, 34, died at the scene, police said.

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Monday.

A resident in the area, who did not want to be named, on Friday said she awoke to a message from a friend saying something was going on.

“I went outside and I saw the police and the white tape ... and that was pretty scary,” she said.

The resident said it was “freaky” to hear of the woman’s death close to where she lived.

“It does give you thoughts like, ‘are we safe?’ ” she said.