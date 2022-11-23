Neighbour chases off would-be Wellington ramraiders with shovel

A neighbour chased off the attempted ramraiders with a shovel, before recovering some stolen alcohol from the boot.

A neighbour dashed to a would-be ramraid in Wellington’s Island Bay armed with a shovel to not only chase the alleged thieves away but also recover some stolen alcohol.

Cleaning up his store – Thirsty Liquor on Island Bay’s The Parade – owner Chetan Rattan was downhearted after another ramraid in July, then a burglary about six weeks ago.

He said he had emailed the Wellington City Council about five times asking for permission to instal bollards in front of his shop to stop more ramraids.

“I can’t take it any more,” he said.

But he was also keen to thank the neighbour – spotted on security camera – who dashed to the scene about 4.15am on Wednesday and chased the attempted ramraiders off with a shovel, before recovering some stolen alcohol from the boot of their car before they fled.

Rattan estimated he lost $1000 worth of stock.

Police are only categorising the initial incident – on a liquor store on The Parade in Island Bay – as a burglary.

While a vehicle was used in an attempt to enter the store, the people involved ended kicking in the front of the shop, police said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Thirsty Liquor Island Bay owner Chetan Rattan after another ramraid: 'I can't take it any more.'

It did not initially appear they got away with anything.

They then left in a vehicle which was dumped on Houghton Bay Rd, then allegedly stole another car.

Police stopped this one in nearby Miramar using road spikes.

Five young people had been taken into custody, police said.