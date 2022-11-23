Stuff reporter cuts three years worth of hair to be made into wig

Felippe Rodrigues has a fresh look after cutting off three years of hair growth to be made into a wig.

It’s been three years since Felippe Rodrigues​ had his hair cut at a barbershop his family had been going to for more than 10 years in his home country of Brazil.

Last weekend, the data reporter for Stuff walked out of Boar and Blade on Wellington’s Cambridge Terrace having had 40cm of hair cut off.

It’s the third time Rodrigues has grown his hair out and donated it to a wigmaking studio, this time settling on Freedom Wigs in Dunedin.

“It’s a nice thing to do,” he said. “Someone somewhere needs a wig and I can help.”

One of the other reasons Rodrigues opted to undergo such a dramatic change was because he found it difficult to find the time to get a haircut: “All of a sudden it’s three years after.”

It was especially hard doing so in another city where you didn’t know the reputation of local barbers.

He said this was the longest he had ever grown his hair – coming in around 40cm of which could be donated.

“It needs to be a lot longer than you think.”

The process was different from previous donations in Brazil. Rather than one long ponytail, it took the barber about 30 mins just to separate and section four ponytails, leaving about an inch of hair on his head.

“This is quite short for my standards. I had less hair left, so I had to go slightly shorter,” Rodrigues said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff It took about an hour, half of which was spent on sectioning alone, to cut 40cm of hair from four ponytails.

His new cut took him back to being about 14 again, and though his mother was shocked when she saw photos he thought she secretly preferred the shorter hair.

Rodrigues said the wind felt different now and left him slightly cooler, but the shorter style was more low maintenance – less washing and brushing and no need to constantly carry a hair tie in response to Wellington’s notorious winds.

He wished he could donate more regularly and said he didn’t plan on getting another haircut anytime soon.

In the meantime he was making the most of his new look.

“Shout out to my guy Jacob at Boar and Blade.”

Not all hair is suitable for wig-making and some requirements include: