Kāpiti Coast District Council adjourns motion to scrap Te Uruhi project

A motion to pull the plug on the controversial Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway project at the Kāpiti Coast has been adjourned by the district council by the slimmest of margins.

The notice of motion by districtwide councillor Liz Koh​ moved to order the chief executive to “withdraw all resource consent applications relating to the project” and instruct staff and contractors to “cease all work” on Te Uruhi/Kāpiti Gateway.

But deputy mayor Lawrence Kirby​ made a procedural motion at Thursday’s council meeting to leave the motion “on the table” until they received a report from council officials. It was voted 6-5 in favour.

“At this stage we don’t have the most appropriate information we need and have not had the conversations needed to make an informed decision on this motion,” he said. “This council is a new council and we want to start off following good process around our decision-making.”

Fly over animated video showing viewers what the proposed Kapiti Gateway could look like

The proposed visitor centre at Paraparaumu Beach had been long criticised for overblown costs, blowing out from the original $4.46 million to $7.75m because of construction sector price increases and supply chain issues.

In the meeting, Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust chairperson Andre Baker​ said those behind the motion to scrap Te Uruhi did not discuss their concerns with the district’s mana whanua – Ngāti Toa, Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki and Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust.

“I am somewhat concerned that you are wanting to take this journey without the advice of your own staff and without coming to talk to mana whenua,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk about the currency from a Pākehā perspective ... the currency that needs to be developed further from today’s meeting is to come to talk to mana whenua about the concerns you have.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Districtwide councillor Liz Koh says another day of delay in axing Te Uruhi means more money going down the drain.

Koh said it was clear the project did not have “widespread community support” and warned project costs could keep going up.

“The project requires way too many assumptions,” she said. “We have got past the point of doing more research for the project – we do not need more reports and delays. Everything is changing on a daily basis [and] at some point we are going to draw a line in the sand.

“Every day of delay is another day of more money down the drain.”

During public speaking time, Kāpiti Coast Tourism Advisory Board chairperson George Hickton​ urged councillors not to end Te Uruhi. The Kāpiti Coast was already behind in tourism spending compared with other areas in the region and turning down Te Uruhi would be a lost economic opportunity.

Former district councillor Gwynn Compton, who asked the council to abandon the project during the public speaking session, said the adjournment was a “slap in the face” to residents.

How they voted:

Ayes (6): Janet Holborow​, Lawrence Kirby​, Sophie Handford​, Rob Kofoed​, Kathy Spiers​, Shelly Warwick​

Noes (5): Martin Halliday​, Jocelyn Prvanov​, Liz Koh​, Glen Cooper​, Nigel Wilson​