Police appeal for car sightings in case of missing Breanna Muriwai

Police are looking for sightings of two vehicles across Te Horo and Manawatū as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai​.

The 22-year-old went missing after family members dropped her off at Paraparaumu Railway Station, north of Wellington. She was last seen on August 28 walking on Te Horo Beach near the car parking area on Sea Rd about 4am.

In Thursday’s episode of Ten 7, Levin CIB detective Richard Morse said Muriwai was last seen at a Palmerston North liquor store at 11.15am on August 27, and spent the rest of the day at a male acquaintance’s family home in the city.

Before leaving Manawatū, Muriwai and her acquaintance picked up a second male and headed south in a silver Peugeot 307, stopping at Kimberley Reserve near Levin at 12.45am on August 28.

NZ Police/Supplied Breanna Muriwai has been missing for more than three months. (File photo)

Muriwai’s bank card was used in Ōtaki at 1am to withdraw $250 at an ATM, with the Peugeot parked near the town’s Hunting and Fishing Store where they met up a third person 20 minutes later near the corner of Hyde Park and Te Horo Beach Rd.

From there, Muriwai and the two men she travelled south with went to Te Horo Beach Rd and parked on the beach access on Sea Rd.

“Breanna is reported to have run off down the beach and has not been seen since,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson.

Later that evening, one of the acquaintances swapped the Peugeot for a green Honda Civic.

Supplied Police are looking for sightings of a green Honda Civic in relation to the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai.

Now, officers are appealing for sightings of the silver Peugeot and green Honda in the early hours of August 27 near Kimberley Reserve, Ōtaki, State Highway 1 and Te Horo Beach.

Police found Muriwai’s phone on the beach earlier in October and appealed for information on a purple and pink bag a week later. The bag remains missing.

Muriwai’s mother Jasmine Gray​ said in October the toll her daughter’s disappearance taken on her family had been “soul crushing” and described the following weeks as “hell”.

Supplied Police are looking for sightings of a silver Peugeot in relation to the disappearance of Breanna Muriwai.

“Every day Breanna is missing feels like an eternity,” she said.

“Police has identified and spoken with the men that were with Breanna a number of times, but this has only given us more questions than answers,” said Thompson.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what has happened to Breanna and continue to treat her disappearance as unexplained.”