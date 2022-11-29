Reading Central set to rise again in downtown Wellington

The Reading Cinema complex on Courtenay Place has seen better days.

The largely derelict Reading Central, a “blight” on Wellington’s Courtenay Place that has contributed to the desolation on the Golden Mile, is poised for resurrection.

Reading International President and chief executive Ellen Cotter said the company planned “a top-to-bottom renovation of this theatre with full luxury recliners, beautifully renovated lobby spaces and an elevated [food and beverage] experience”.

Plans had previously been underway to build a supermarket on part of the site, but a decade-long agreement with a “potential supermarket tenant” had ended after arbitration, Cotter told an earnings conference of the developments this month.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed the agreement between Reading and Woolworths – Countdown’s parent company – had ended “by mutual agreement”.

“While the timing of this settlement and the ability to master plan comes at a time when the macroeconomic conditions are not ideal, it does come at a time when the Wellington City Council is preparing to further elevate Wellington's status as both the arts and cultural capital of New Zealand and one of the most liveable cities in the world.”

The $64 million complex, was abruptly closed in early 2019 after a damning engineers’ report about its ability to withstand an earthquake.

The complex known as Reading Central once housed a multiplex cinema, with food and retail outlets fronting onto Courtenay Place.

STUFF A cascade of central Wellington issues has left behind a struggling Golden Mile.

Even before the 2019 report that triggered its closure, the site had suffered earthquake-related woes.

The neighbouring car parking building – also owned by Reading NZ – suffered a significant amount of damage in the 2016 Kaikōura quake and was torn down, with cars still inside it, in 2017.

The empty adjoining lot through to Wakefield St, also owned by Reading, has long been an open car park.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Reading Cinema complex from Tory Street.

Together, the three lots take up more than 14,000 square metres – or 1.4 hectares – of prized inner city space. Property records show Reading New Zealand has made a $45.6m capital gain on the three properties – $18.64m to $64.3m – since buying them in 1998 and 1999.

Cotter’s statement said the company’s executive team had taken a tour of Tākina – “a stunning architectural accomplishment that has changed the look of the Wellington skyline”. The refurbished St James Theatre, opposite Reading on Courtenay Place, was now the “the crown jewel of Wellington's live performance scene”, she said.

The site had become a “blight on the city”, said Lambton/Pukehīnau ward councillor Iona Pannett. The council had been urging owners to plan to re-develop the site since it was closed, but without success, she said.

“However, it is now exciting to see that Reading is committed to redeveloping the site as economic conditions improve and we look forward to working with them to get this important site open for business again for the benefit of the city,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau confirmed no consents had been field for the Reading project.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said no building or resource consent had been filed but the council had remained in contact with Reading to urge it to carry out strengthening work and re-open the cinema complex.

“We are pleased to see that the developments of St James Theatre and Tākina support their commitment to the Courtenay Precinct in Wellington,” Whanau said.

“It is also pleasing that Reading is acknowledging the work the Council has undertaken to boost our economy and activate the city.”