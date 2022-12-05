My Wellington: Where the vibes are good

Wellington City Councillor Nīkau Wi Neera at the entrance to Waimapihi Reserve, one of his favourite spots in the capital.

Nīkau Wi Neera (Ngāti Toarangatira, Kāi Tahu) was born in Newtown and grew up between Wellington and Plimmerton. As well as composing music, he was elected to the Wellington City Council’s new Māori ward Te Whanganui ā Tara in October.

What part of Wellington do you live in, and why?

Aro Valley because it was the only place I could afford a flat.

A hidden gem in my hood is…

The Waimapihi Reserve walkway. There's a fast walk to the skyline which is obviously very beautiful, but what a lot of people don't realise is there is a longer track that you can take through the valley itself. You do have to dodge mountain bikers every now and then but, God, it's beautiful. Just the birds in the valley and sound of the stream. It’s lovely.

To get to work in the city I...

Walk down from Aro Valley to The Terrace. To get home I'll either catch a ride with someone, take the bus, take an Uber, or just walk – so however I feel on the day

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Nīkau Wi Neera at his first council meeting as a councillor.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Aro Valley you can’t go past…..

Aro Cafe is very close and very delicious. The bakery across the road is also very delicious. I have friends who live right next door to both of them.The vibes are good, you always see a funny little collection of Aro Valley denizens.

The most contentious issue on my neighbourhood is…...

I suppose having my finger on the pulse for the last couple of weeks probably gives me the impression that the [planned] cycleway down the main street is the most contentious. There's been a number of members of the public reaching out to council to ask them more questions and encouraging each other to take up consultation opportunities. So that seems like a pretty hot topic for residents.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Nikau Wi Neera at the top of Aro Valley, which he calls home.

People are very concerned with the density implications for Aro Valley. As an inner suburb, it's subject to some possible high density housing in our upcoming plans. Obviously it has a pretty unique look and they're quite interested in how we can maintain that distinctive Aro Valley character, whilst increasing density.

The perfect Saturday morning in the city is …

Going out, seeing mates, getting out for a walk – that kind of thing.

Not many people know this about Aro Valley but ...

It’s full of hippies – no, I think everyone knows that. It's a great place to grow your resistance Is black mould, no ... I’m really struggling.

When I need to clear my head, I go to…

The gym.

My guilty pleasure in the city is to go to …..

Tangent Menswear on Cuba St. That's a dangerous store to go. I go in with the intention of spending $20 and I come out with three ties and some cufflinks. You have to watch yourself when you go to Tangent.

If I were mayor for a day I would….

I would start a mayoral taskforce on climate change and I would create a working group on land transfer process back to iwi.

My nominee for Wellingtonian of the Year would be…

Maybe Capital Kiwi, who brought kiwi back, that’s a pretty high profile win.