16-year-olds will vote in 2025 local body elections, Wellington councillor and mayor reckon

Wellington City councillor Teri O’Neill is optimistic 16-year-olds will be able to vote in the 2025 local body elections

Wellington’s Mayor and the Wellington City councillor who helped start the Make it 16 campaign are optimistic 16-year-olds will vote in the 2025 local body elections as her council throws its weight behind the cause.

A letter sent to the Independent Electoral Review Panel by Mayor Tory Whanau and council chief executive Barbara McKerrow this month said voting right should be extended to 16 and 17-year olds. New Zealanders currently need to be 18 or over to vote.

The panel was established by the government to review Aotearoa’s electoral law including voting age, overseas voting, the length of the parliamentary term, party funding, the party vote and one electorate seat threshold, and election advertising.

The Supreme Court in November ruled current voting was unjustified discrimination, on the basis of age, under the Bill of Rights Act. Only Parliament can change the voting age and, for national elections, needs a 75% majority.

READ MORE:

* Tairāwhiti representation review attracts 'higher side' of appeals, objections

* Court of Appeal rejects attempt to lower NZ voting age

* Why lowering the voting age must be top of electoral reform



The city council letter is a submission to that panel.

”Young people have advocated to be included in the electoral process for many years,” it said.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16.

“It is now time for decision-makers to support them to have a say on the issues they are passionate about.”

Motukairangi/Eastern ward councillor Teri O’Neill was involved in lobby group Make it 16 in 2019 and was then a signatory on the forms to make it an incorporated society. She was also involved in this month’s letter to the electoral review panel.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Mayor Tory Whanau believes 16-year-olds will vote in the next council elections.

On Wednesday she said she was confident that 16-year-olds would be able to vote in the 2025 local body elections. It needs a legislation change in Parliament but only needs a 51% majority.

She expected this change to show that 16-year-olds could vote sensibly, making it easier to get the national change passed.

The Supreme Court had set a high bar for not allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, she said.

Her optimism was shared by Whanau, a strong supporter of lowering the voting age, who said she would lobby the government “pretty hard” for a change ahead of the 2025 local body election.

Meanwhile, Porirua City councillor Josh Trlin​ will put a motion to to Thursday’s Te Puna Korero meeting to get the council to back Make it 16 for local body elections.

"Let the 16-year-olds loose on local government,” said Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said.

”If we could get it through local government level as a test, it's a good place to start. We want them to start voting."