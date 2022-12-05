Heritage quagmire as notorious but protected Wellington flats emptied

Demolition and a rebuild of Kāinga Ora's Dixon St Flats has been deemed too hard due to its heritage status.

Residents of Wellington’s notorious Dixon St Flats are being moved out as the fate of the building – simultaneously a slice of modernist heritage and a crime-plagued eyesore – remains in the balance.

“The Dixon St Flats are old and no longer fit for purpose, and we are still working through a decision regarding the building’s future,” said Kāinga Ora greater Wellington regional director Greg Groufsky.

“This is a complex process and will take time to work through, but regardless of the path forward for the flats, our customers would need to move from their homes.”

Kāinga Ora – formerly Housing NZ – has leased a 100-apartment building on nearby Church St, off Boulcott St, where Dixon St Flat residents would be moved.

The central city 1944 Dixon St state housing block has the highest heritage protection the Wellington City Council and Pouhere Taonga Heritage NZ can give it.

But the flat have been a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour in recent years and residents have talked of gangs and drugs, as well as spit, urine and vomit in the public areas.

“They are considered to be the archetype of Modernist apartment blocks in New Zealand,” the Pouhere Taonga listing says.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Kainga Ora residents from the Dixon St flats are being transferred to this apartment block on Church St, off Boulcott St.

Kāinga Ora has been asked to confirm if the Church St building will be sufficient to house all residents, who begin shifting in this month. The Dixon St flats have 115 one-bedroom units and two double-bedroom flats.

At the Dixon St Flats on Sunday, a security guard watched the front door. Windows in some of the flats were broken and paint was peeling from exterior walls. Broken furniture was littered on the lawn outside.

State housing advocate Sue Henry feared that the move to Church St would eventually result in residents becoming transient.

“Once you move out of a place, even if they assist you, you are normally only there temporarily,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Dixon St flats, run by Kāinga Ora, have seen better days.

Kāinga Ora was asked if the Church St lease was permanent or temporary. While it did not reply before deadline, a letter sent from Kāinga Ora stakeholder relationship manager Caroline Speight to nearby residents made no mention of the move being temporary.

The building is owned by the Kirva Trust, set up by Maurice and Kaye Clarke to provide housing and support for needy Wellingtonians.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Heritage protection makes demolition of the Dixon St flats problematic.

Maurice Clarke – a property developer – on Sunday said the deal with Kāinga Ora was confidential but it was a “longer” lease at a “competitive market price”.

A report released by Kāinga Ora under the Official Information Act in July showed the balancing act the state housing provider was in with the Dixon St flats, which the Wellington City Council’s district plan lists as a heritage building, meaning resource consent would be needed for demolition and this would be publicly notified.

Heritage New Zealand has the building listed as having a category 1 status – meaning it has “special or outstanding historical or cultural significance or value”.

The Kāinga Ora report also shows the 1940s building was “at the end of its economic life”, it was not practical to alter its heritage listing, and the preferred option was for residents to be moved out while it was upgraded.

“The site has frequent instances of antisocial behaviour and is not always a safe place for our tenants.”

Many of the tenants were “typically middle-aged, single, older, formerly homeless individuals”.