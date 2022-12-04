Guns N' Roses Wellington-bound for capital's biggest post-Covid concert

25,000 people or more are expected to see Guns N' Roses when the band plays Wellington on Thursday.

Wellington is about to become Paradise City as mega-band Guns N' Roses fly in for the city’s biggest concert since Covid but fans who haven’t yet booked a bed will find it hard to get an affordable room for the night.

A Boeing 767-300 – complete with Guns N' Roses livery – is scheduled to leave Melbourne at 7pm on Sunday New Zealand time then touch down in Wellington at 10.02pm, according to Flightaware.com.

The band is winding up a global tour with gigs at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Thursday, then Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

But the 25,000 or more punters expected at Thursday’s concert have highlighted the accommodation crunch in the city, with hotel rooms on Thursday starting at $569 for a night on Booking.com, $812 on Expedia.com, and not a single room available for the night on Airbnb.co.nz.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon confirmed Thursday’s show would be Wellington’s biggest concert since New Zealand’s borders were closed due to Covid-19 in early 2020.

Supplied Guns N' Roses play Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night.

Wellington also has big events coming in the form of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in mid-2023, New Zealand music festival Homegrown in March, and the opening of the Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, which is expected to bring 400,000 people to the city annually.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said it was “pretty epic to have a concert of this size in the city” and it would have financial benefits across the city.

“Our hotels are getting booked up quite heavily,” she said.

She was already in casual talks with developers about opening new hotels as the city opened up again – notably Tākina in 2023.

Kevin Stent/Stuff It was a wet event when Guns N’ Roses last played Wellington.

WellingtonNZ destination, marketing and communications general manager Todd Barberel on Sunday said accommodation shortages were a nationwide problem.

”When the borders were closed, some accommodation was mothballed, some were turned into MIQ facilities and some continued to operate, but with reduced staffing numbers as demand had decreased with the loss of international tourism.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose and lead guitarist Slash in 2019, when they last toured Wellington.

“With the borders back open, many hotels are having to operate at reduced capacity because they don’t have enough staff to completely open.”

But there were hotels about to open to deal with Wellington’s “ever-increasing demand”, Barberel said.

Tourism and accommodation were growth areas and the government needed to improve issuing and processing of work visas – especially ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, he said.

The Guns N’ Roses Wellington gig had been scheduled for November 2021 but this was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

At the time, most of New Zealand, outside of the more-restricted Auckland, was at alert level 2, meaning gatherings were limited to 100 people or less.

New Zealand’s borders did not begin to open for most non-Kiwis until early 2022.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said three factors were pushing prices up for accommodation: the skills shortages felt across New Zealand, supply of staff and accommodation being down and pushing demand up and increasing costs for staff and goods.

Guns N’ Roses last played a rainy Wellington in 2019. MetService meteorologist April Clark said Thursday’s forecast still had a lot of variability and ranged from completely dry to raining. The best chance was for it to be cloudy but dry.