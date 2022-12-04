Person critically injured after car hits pedestrian in Wellington

Police block the road at the scene of a serious crash in central Wellington

One person is in critical condition after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on a central Wellington street on Sunday night.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Ghuznee St in Te Aro at about 9.30pm.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, police said.

It appears from police markings on the street that the car was turning right into Victoria St, heading towards Vivian St.

Traffic management is in place on Ghuznee and Victoria streets, and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.