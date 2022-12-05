Ōtaki burger joint a crumpled mess after Waiōuru crash

Dutchy's food caravan was written off in a crash near Waiouru on Sunday.

An Ōtaki burger caravan is now a crumpled mess after being blown into a terrifying fishtail in the central North Island but the father and daughter inside walked away unscathed.

Dutchy's Burger Joint has been a feature of the area around Ōtaki since it first opened in 2015.

A still-shocked Karlina Mitchell on Monday said her partner Rutger and their 12-year-old daughter Kaia were driving through Waiōuru on Sunday when disaster struck.

A gust of wind pushed the food caravan into a “terrifying fishtail that couldn’t be recovered from”.

The trailer lost control and flipped the truck, she posted on Facebook. Everything was a write-off except for Rutger and Kaia.

”Thank you so much to the so many people who were on the scene within seconds trying to break the windows and get them out,” she wrote.

“Emergency services were so fast and so kind. We don’t know who was watching over our family yesterday but we are the luckiest people on earth.”

While the family did have insurance they had set up a Givealittle page to help them get back on their feet.

The page went live on Monday morning and had raised more than $4200 by midday.