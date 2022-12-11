Wellington city's rocky roads - you want chips with that?

Hannah Black, who lives on Spencer St in Crofton Downs, is confused about why her perfectly good street has been resurfaced with noisy chip seal.

Spencer St in Wellington’s Crofton Downs could hardly be described as a bustling thoroughfare. So when the heavy machinery rumbled in recently its residents were, if not bemused, then definitely bamboozled.

There were no glaring defects, there had been no complaints about potholes, and the seal looked, well, pretty good.

Over the next few days, however, it became apparent that despite appearances the road was being resurfaced – part of the Wellington City Council’s annual programme of scheduled roading repair work.

John Boyd​, who’ lives in the street was aghast, as were several of his neighbours: “I actually think it is good to do prudential anticipatory maintenance of key infrastructure but the people in Spencer St were looking at the existing seal and asking WTF?”

READ MORE:

* 'They don't see this many complaints anywhere else': Wellington roads to get louder, rougher

* Drought weather drives roads to 'shrink' in rural Waikato

* Forty four skid resurfacing sites in Southland



Boyd’s “grizzling” to Wharangi​/Onslow-Western wards councillors Diane Calvert​ and Ray Chung​ resulted in a fairly extensive explanation from the council’s Service Improvement Officer Kyal​ Little, regarding the work and why chip seal – the source of numerous complaints because of its roughness and “noisiness” – had replaced asphalt.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Hannah Black says there are already patches of missing gravel on the street.

Chip seal, where tar, or binder, is used to stick stones to the ground, is cheaper than bitumen and provides a more skid-resistant surface. On the other hand it doesn’t fill in dips or undulations and can result in loss of-control crashes, broken windscreens, injury from flying chip, and general damage to other road users.

“After eight to 10 years we normally start investigating surfacing options,” Little said. “The surface on this particular section of road was approximately 14 years old.”

Bitumen oxidised over time, creating micro cracks where water could get below the surface, weakening the structure of the road. “Our main focus is to prevent this from happening.”

Boyd appreciated the response, but remained sceptical of the real value of the work.

“To the untrained eye these cracks were minimal. I get the logic that it is better to fix problems when they are small, and cheaper to remedy, but if 'cracks were forming' is a universal standard then every street will need annual resurfacing.”

Another Spencer St resident, Hannah Black, described the re-sealing as bizarre: “I completely agree with him [Boyd]. It’s been massively disruptive, the road seemed fine before, and now it just seems to be unfinished; there’s already patches of missing gravel.

“There are definitely other roads needing attention sooner than this quiet little suburban street.”

Her partner, Cyrus Free, added that the chip seal had stuck to their car tyres and damaged them.

He biked to work every day and said every time he rode over the new seal he felt like he was going to have a flat tyre. “The chip seal is only in the middle of the road and, in fact, the other end of Spencer St, leading to Silverstream Rd, is beautifully asphalted ... it’s just absurd.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Joseph Price and Lisa Blackmore standing on Sutherland Road in Lyall Bay, which they say has been resealed to the standard of a gravel country road. (File photo)

Lyall Bay’s Joseph Price and Lisa Blackmore would likely agree. They were told last month their street, where botched seal had been an issue for two years, was not a priority.

While council spokesperson Richard Maclean said he didn’t have complaint numbers immediately to hand, “it’s well-known that some residents become annoyed during the summer sealing season for a range of reasons – including for what they consider to be unnecessary work.

“This winter just gone has dramatically shown – around the country – how continuing heavy rain can cause potholes and break up road surfaces, which is the reason we have to keep up our resealing and maintenance programme even if some residents don’t see the obvious need.”

Why chip seal?

Chip seals are primarily used to prevent water entering and damaging the underlying foundation layers and generally have a life of three to 10 years. Their use can be likened to painting your house on a regular basis to prevent the weatherboards rotting. Asphaltic concrete is used to improve the smoothness of ride for drivers and cyclists and helps reduce vehicle maintenance costs. It is used to even out roads, or sections of road, that have an uneven or undulating surface.

In the 12 months to July 2021, 120 complaints had been logged with the council about road sealing or "binder". A majority of those were understood to be where roads had been resurfaced with the same chip seal as Spencer and Verviers streets, but where the stones failed to properly stick.

On average, the council resurfaces about 68 kilometres of road every year – about 10% of the city’s 690km of roads. This costs about $9.5 million a year, with the NZ Transport Agency paying about half and ratepayers picking up the rest through rates.