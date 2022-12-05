Police searching for missing Wellington diver
A search is underway in and around the Karaka Bay area off the Wellington coast for a missing diver.
Police were called about 6pm after the person failed to return from free-diving.
Police staff including the Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad, as well as Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter have been deployed to search the wider area, a police spokesman said.
Police said they will release further information as it becomes available.