Charges laid after pedestrian death in Wellington

Flowers were left at the scene after a pedestrian accident on the pavement at St Mary St, Thorndon.

A man has been charged after the death of a pedestrian in the central Wellington suburb of Thorndon.

Police confirmed a 56-year-old man was due to appear in Wellington District Court in December charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three months in prison or a fine of up to $4500, plus disqualification from driving for at least six months.

Pedestrian Rachael Mary Davin, 76, was critically injured in the incident at St Mary St in Thorndon around 6.45pm on August 31. She died on September 9 in Wellington Hospital.

A second pedestrian was injured in the incident.

It is understood the couple was crossing at St Mary St when both were struck by a ute, which was turning right from Tinakori Rd.

SAERAN MANIPARATHY/Supplied Emergency services at the August 31 incident in Thorndon, Wellington.

Archie Para, who coordinates the Wellington SPCA volunteer programme where Davin helped out for about seven years until stopping in 2020 due to the pandemic, previously described her as a “lovely” person who was passionate about cats.

“In January 2020 she got nominated for a chocolate fish (these were internal certificates at the time) for staying well and truly beyond her shift time to tend to the cats. That was all while she had a broken foot.”

Para recalled Davin as telling “heaps of jokes” and being hugely supportive to others. “Rachael always had really nice things to say and was really supportive of the SPCA.”