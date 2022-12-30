A history of Wellington's Carter fountain

Swimmers on the platform with the Carter Fountain as a backdrop on Christmas day, 2011.

Courtney Dewhurst, 5 but nearly 6, of Karori was sad and she took it to the top.

It was February 1994 when Courtney sent a letter to then-Wellington Mayor Fran Wilde.

The letter is included in a stack of Wellington City Council archives, available online, regarding Oriental Bay’s Carter Fountain, which turns 50 in 2023.

“My Mummy is writing this letter but I’m telling her what to say” Courtney dictated.

“Near Christmas my family went to Quayside restaurant for dinner. We sat by the window and I liked watching all the boats going in and out. I saw the fountain and I was very sad because the fountain wasn’t working.

“We went up to the lady in the restaurant and she said that the city council wouldn’t run it even though it only cost $10 an hour.

STEPHEN A'COURT/Supplied The Carter Fountain Trustpower Projection 'Into the Light' by Amber Strain in June 2022.

“I think that as there were lots of people eating dinner and walking along the road and in cars and it was close to Christmas that they would be disappointed not to see the fountain going, as I was.

“Please may you turn the fountain on more often so that all the people living can see it and enjoy it.”

It appears her mother handed over the pen for the sign-off: “Love Courtney”.

She accompanied the letter with a picture of Oriental Bay’s Carter Fountain, notably working.

Pauline Auger, in the council, who penned a letter about the “little ankle-biter” and wondering if the claim - that it was turned off due to cost - was true.

By March 25, Auger was, in her own words, “in the poo” as a response from the mayor was long overdue.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Carter Fountain in Oriental bay lit by multicoloured lights in 2023.

“Is it run by the council,” she asked. “If so, has our Scottish friend got anything to do with this sad state of affairs.”

It is not clear who the Scottish friend was but four days later the mayor was on the case and writing a letter to Courtney, who was, presumably by now, aged 6.

The fountain was controlled by two things - operating times and stopping when the wind reached 12 knots, she explained.

“So you see, we’re not trying to spoil your fun! It is certainly an expensive fountain to operate, but it is the wind more than anything else which stops the fountain playing at peak times.”

Courtney’s letter was the most recent of the documents about the fountain. About 250 pages earlier was the first letter – now tattered at the edge – dated December 14, 1971 from the Wellington Harbour Board to the council about the proposed fountain.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Images of a taniwha projected on the Carter Fountain in 2021.

Soon after it was creating a stir.

“I read with horror about the proposal to put a coloured fountain in your harbour,” Mrs KM Turner wrote in a 1972 letter to The Evening Post.

“Please don’t let it happen.”

PM Skyrme, in a letter to the editor, was more optimistic.

“Wake up New Zealand! This could be the start of something big!,” Skyrme wrote, while also suggesting an idea that has not aged well - a dolphin pool for Petone.

By late February, 1973, The Evening Post was reporting under a headline, “Shimmering fountain in bay will leap 150ft to the night sky”.

“Thirty-two powerful floodlights will illuminate the new $75,000 Carter fountain when it begins operating in Oriental Bay next week.”

It was March 16, 1973 when the Carter fountain officially opened. Five days later, police found the body of Hugh Carter – the man who donated the fountain to Wellington in honour of his parents – in the water at Queens Wharf.