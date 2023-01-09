The eye-watering capital gains that owners of NZ's most expensive homes have made

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

The owners of New Zealand’s most expensive homes sold in the past year made up to $1.8 million in capital gains for each year they owned their properties.

A house on Paritai Drive in Auckland took the crown as the country’s most expensive house sale for 2022 after being sold for $20m in May. It last sold in 2020 for an undisclosed sum.

It had previously sold for $7.35m in 2015, making for a $12.65m capital gain during the seven years and two months the previous two owners had it. It works out to about $1.8m in capital gains per year.

QV’s house price index has tracked New Zealand’s housing boom, showing how it took off in early 2020 when the average house price was $728,723 to reach $1.063m in January. It had dropped back to $951,040 by October. The 2022 CoreLogic data shows that those who bought and sold at just the right time were in line for astronomical capital gains.

Wellington's most expensive sale in 2022 was on Marine Parade in Seatoun. This property sold for $5.925m . CoreLogic figures showed it last sold in 2015 for $1.65m.

That equates to a capital gain of $4.275m – or more than $530,000 each year the previous owners had it.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A house on Marine Parade, Seatoun set a 2022 record when it sold for $5.9m in March.

CoreLogic describes the house as a four-bedroom, four bathroom home built in 2006. The Wellington City Council rates it on a capital value of $3.5m, of which $2m is tied up in value of the 375m² of land.

The capital’s second most expensive house, on Oriental Parade, was marketed at “European opulence on Wellington’s Riviera” when it was listed by Bayleys.

“Never before has it been possible to acquire a home that exudes European sophistication on a scale as grand as this,” the listing said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the New Zealand property market took off amid the pandemic.

A man at the property recently refused to comment when approached. The house has no current or historical sales data listed, but CoreLogic lists its April sale price as $5.31m. The Bayleys ad marketed it at $6.25m.

A house in McFarlane St, Mount Victoria, took the third place for Wellington sale prices after selling for $4.5m in February. It last sold in 2006 for $1.95m – making for a $2.55m capital gain in 17 years but just a – relatively – paltry profit of just $150,000 per year.

However, that beats even the average annual salary of an executive or general manager, which Careers.govt.nz says sits at about $116,000.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said New Zealand’s property prices were rising pre-Covid and Auckland had almost plateaued. But after the initial uncertainty when Covid first arrived, prices took off in June and July 2020, to peak around November 2021.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the average asking price peaked in March at $971,450 before dropping to $903,100 in November.

“Properties listed at the height of the market when demand and prices are peaking are naturally going to sell for more.

“With that said, it’s important to keep in mind that factors like differing finances, length of ownership and other personal circumstances mean that at an individual level, selling at the peak doesn't always equate to the biggest return.”