From dust extraction to Forbes rich list: the owner of the superyacht in Wellington Harbour

Super yacht Hetairos, said to be worth $55 million, is docked off Wellington's Oriental Bay.

A superyacht currently in Wellington is reportedly owned by a Forbes rich-lister who grew his fortune from a start in the dust-extraction business.

Wellington Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the superyacht anchored off Oriental Bay in Wellington was the Hetairos​. He did not have details of who was on board but on Friday said it came from the Marlborough Sounds and was in the capital for a few days.

It was anchored off Oriental Bay – as opposed to at a wharf – by choice of those on board, he said.

The yacht is owned by Otto Happel, according to Superyachtfan.com.

Happel has a $3.2 billion fortune, according to Forbes, which puts him at 258th on its rich list.

Superyachtfan.com says the yacht is valued about NZ$55 million and costs about $5.5m to run each year.

KEVIN STENT The Hetairos can carry 10 passengers and 10 crew and is not available for charter, the Superyachtfan.com website says.

It can carry 10 passengers and 10 crew and is not available for charter, the website says.

The 66m yacht was built by Baltic Yachts in 2011. Baltic Yachts’ website describes it as “at the time the largest composite carbon yacht in the world”.

“She has proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the racecourse, but is just a capable as a world girdling cruising yacht capable of independent sailing for long periods of time.

“Hetairos was one of the most challenging projects undertaken by Baltic Yachts and she remains one of the most outstanding sailing superyachts in the world.”

Meanwhile, Forbes says Happel turned his father’s dust removal company into thermal engineering firm GEA, which he sold his stake in for $1b plus a stake in the combined group.

He had since settled in Switzerland and ran financial consulting firm Luserve AG, Forbes says.

“Married, with six children, he has a foundation that supports projects in third world countries and reportedly owns a luxury resort, Fregate Island, in the Seychelles.”