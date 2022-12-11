Man critically injured after alleged Wellington burglary turns violent

A Wellington homeowner is critically injured after an alleged burglary turned violent early on Sunday morning.

An 18-year-old man had been arrested after a chase on foot by police dogs, Inspector David Thornton said.

It is alleged a man on Buckley Rd, in the south Wellington hilltop suburb of Southgate, came onto a property and was spotted by the homeowner about 3.30am.

Police believed the homeowner was attempting to restrain the man when he was critically injured.

The suspect was caught 20 minutes later after being chased by police dogs. He received a dog bite.

“This is a traumatic event and we are working closely with the man's wife and family,” Thornton said.

“While we have made an arrest, we realise this will also be unsettling for some in the area and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols over the coming days.”

Police appealed for anyone with CCTV footage to come forward. Of particular interest was a stolen Suzuki Swift that was found across the road with the engine still running.