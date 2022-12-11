Silent Night, empty night as Wellington fundraiser yet to fill stadium

Wellington City MissionerÂ Murray Edridge hopes to sell out Wellington's Sky Stadium for an event that nobody can attend.

Attendees at Wellington City Mission fundraiser are in for a sparse crowd – but, given they can't attend anyway, it is really a moot point.

Wellington City Mission, which has seen demand quadruple since pre-Covid times and expects a Christmas surge, has come up with a novel fundraising plan.

It is selling 34,000 tickets to a December 21 event at Wellington's Sky Stadium that nobody can attend.

Instead, all that money from ticket sales will go towards the Wellington City Mission to help with services such as supported transitional housing, food support, and toys for Christmas gifts for families that can’t afford them.

Meanwhile, there will be a December 21 event – named Silent Night, with details to be released – that people can watch online.

Tickets went on sale more than one month ago.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge on Sunday said 3000 tickets had so far sold, making the mission the not-insubstantial sum of $110,000.

”We have a wee way to go yet,” he said.

The stadium can hold 34,000 people but, given nobody can attend, the number of tickets that can be sold is limitless.